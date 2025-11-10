Grambling basketball gets tight win at Howard

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Whenever the SWAC and MEAC get together, there’s always a little extra spark in the room. Sunday in D.C. didn’t disappoint with the Grambling vs Howard basketball showdown living up to the hype. Grambling held off Howard 73-70 in a tight, back-and-forth battle at Burr Gymnasium.

Behind a huge night from Jamil Muttilib, the Tigers improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Bison dropped to 1-2 despite a do-it-all performance from Bryce Harris.

Jamil Muttilib leads the way off the Grambling bench

Muttilib was the difference-maker for Grambling. Coming off the bench, he poured in 21 points on an ultra-efficient 8-of-10 from the field and 5-of-7 from three-point range. Every time Grambling needed a bucket in a one-possession game, Muttilib was there to knock down another jumper.

He wasn’t alone.

Jimel Lane : 18 points, 7-of-14 FG, 2-of-4 from three

: 18 points, 7-of-14 FG, 2-of-4 from three Derrius Ward : 12 points, 4-of-9 FG, 3-of-4 at the line

: 12 points, 4-of-9 FG, 3-of-4 at the line Antonio Munoz: 11 points, 4-of-8 FG

Grambling’s bench outscored Howard’s reserves 25-16, with Muttilib accounting for the bulk of that production.

Second-half surge powers Grambling past Howard

Howard took a 33-32 lead into halftime, but the Tigers flipped the script after the break with one of the most efficient halves you’ll see this early in the season.

Grambling by half:

First half: 10-of-30 FG (33.3%), 4-of-12 from three

10-of-30 FG (33.3%), 4-of-12 from three Second half: 15-of-19 FG (78.9%), 6-of-8 from three

For the game, Grambling finished at 51.0% from the field and 50.0% from deep. That scorching second half helped the Tigers overcome the narrow deficit and survive a game that featured:

12 ties

7 lead changes

Every trip down the floor mattered, and Grambling’s shot-making down the stretch was just enough to close it out.

Howard’s Bryce Harris nearly fills up every column

Howard’s Bryce Harris did everything he could to keep the Bison in front of the home crowd. The versatile forward stuffed the stat sheet with:

15 points

6 rebounds

5 assists

5 steals

Harris got plenty of help, too:

Alex Cotton: 13 points, 3-of-5 from three, 2 steals

13 points, 3-of-5 from three, 2 steals Cam Gillus: 12 points, 5 assists, 2 steals

12 points, 5 assists, 2 steals Travelle Bryson: 10 points, 4-of-4 at the line

As a team, Howard actually shot it slightly better overall than Grambling, going 25-of-48 from the floor (52.1%), 7-of-15 from three (46.7%) and 13-of-16 at the line (81.3%).

The Bison also owned a 27-23 edge on the glass, including 10 offensive boards. But in a game decided by three points, the miscues added up. Howard committed 19 turnovers, which Grambling turned into timely offense.

Turnovers, pace and hustle stats tell the story

The box score shows just how thin the margin was between victory and defeat in this Grambling vs Howard basketball matchup.

Grambling key team stats:

Points in the paint: 30

30 Fast-break points: 20

20 Second-chance points: 14

14 Points off turnovers: 19

19 Bench points: 25

Howard key team stats:

Points in the paint: 30

30 Fast-break points: 6

6 Second-chance points: 12

12 Points off turnovers: 21

21 Bench points: 16

Both teams finished with 30 points in the paint, and both capitalized on turnovers, but Grambling’s ability to get out in transition — 20 fast-break points to Howard’s 6 — gave the Tigers a crucial edge.

Coffee sets the table as Grambling’s floor general

While the scoring popped off the page, Grambling also got a strong all-around effort from its point guard.

Roderick Coffee III played 39 minutes, running the show with:

8 assists

7 rebounds

7 points on 2-of-5 shooting and 2-of-3 from three

His decision-making and poise helped Grambling stay organized in a hostile road environment and navigate all the late-game ties and lead changes.

Atmosphere at Burr Gymnasium

A crowd of 1,653 packed into Burr Gymnasium in Washington, D.C., to watch two proud HBCU programs in a nonconference early-season test. The energy matched the box score: physical, intense and tight from start to finish.

With no technical fouls and a combined 29 assists between the two teams, it was a well-played, high-level game that showcased what SWAC and MEAC basketball can offer even before conference play starts.