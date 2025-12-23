Largest HBCU, NCAT, adds huge acreage to its footprint

North Carolina A&T State University is expanding its University Farm to the largest footprint in its 124-year history, marking a significant milestone for NCAT and its long-standing land-grant mission.

Through a series of recent land acquisitions, North Carolina A&T has added nearly 90 acres of adjacent property, increasing the farm’s size from 492 acres to nearly 581 acres. University officials say the expansion is especially notable given the dense urban environment surrounding the campus in Greensboro.

Rare Opportunity for Growth in Greensboro

“For the university to be able to expand with a land purchase, particularly farmland, in an urban area as densely populated as Greensboro is nothing short of amazing,” said Jerome Harper, director of real property for N.C. A&T. “It’s rare to find this much available land within the city limits.”

The expansion includes three separate land purchases completed between October and November. The university acquired 17.47 acres on McConnell Loop in October, followed by an 18.39-acre purchase on Old McConnell Loop. In November, NCAT finalized the acquisition of an additional 52.44 acres located on JFH Dairy Road.

Funding for all three purchases was provided through Title III education grant funds, which support growth and student success at historically Black colleges and universities.

As the largest historically Black college or university in the nation, North Carolina A&T continues to pair scale with academic investment. NCAT has been the largest HBCU by enrollment for more than a decade and surpassed 15,000 students in Fall 2025, a milestone that reflects sustained growth in academic programs, research activity, and institutional capacity. University leaders say expansions like the University Farm are critical to supporting that growth while advancing the school’s land-grant mission.

North Carolina A&T Farm: Photo: North Carolina A&T

Supporting the Land-Grant Mission at NCAT

University leaders say the expanded footprint will allow North Carolina A&T to strengthen its role as one of the nation’s leading HBCU land-grant institutions.

“We are thrilled to be able to add this land to our University Farm and continue to expand our land-grant mission of research, teaching and outreach,” said Radiah C. Minor, interim dean of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. “North Carolina is one of the nation’s top agricultural states, and as the ‘A’ in A&T, our college looks forward to growing our animal and horticultural offerings to support this industry.”

The University Farm is a critical academic resource, providing hands-on learning opportunities for students while supporting faculty research and statewide outreach efforts.

Preparing the Land for Agricultural Use

Although the land has been farmed in the past, university officials say restoring it for full agricultural production will take time.

“We have a lot of options for the land,” said Daniel Cooper, superintendent of the University Farm. “The process of clearing it, running soil tests and amending the soil for viable agricultural production will take some time.”

One potential use under consideration is pastureland for the university’s beef cattle herd, which is currently located closer to Gateway Research Park’s South Campus.

A Farm Rooted in NCAT History

Established in 1901, just a decade after the university’s founding in 1891, the North Carolina A&T University Farm has been a cornerstone of the institution’s academic identity for more than a century.

Today, the farm includes seven animal units, two horticultural research areas, and more than 20 sponsored research projects. Those projects contribute to a $40 million research portfolio, one of the largest at the university.

The farm originally operated on campus before moving to East Market Street in 1931. It later relocated to its current McConnell Road site in the mid-1950s. The latest expansion represents another major step in the evolution of the farm and its role in advancing education, research, and community engagement.

Academic Progress Beyond Athletics

While sports often dominate the headlines, developments like this highlight the broader mission of North Carolina A&T and other HBCUs — advancing academic excellence, research innovation, and economic impact.

With its newly expanded footprint, NCAT is positioned to support more students, expand research opportunities, and deepen its contribution to North Carolina’s agricultural future, reinforcing the university’s legacy as a leader among land-grant institutions.