HBCU Band Directors Unfiltered: Culture, Criticism, and Growth

In HBCU band culture, winning is never just about trophies. It is about survival, legacy, respect, and proving—again and again—that excellence does not require permission. That reality sat at the center of a wide-ranging conversation with three band directors who experienced the 2025 Red Lobster Band of the Year from very different angles: Professor Willie J. Snipes of Miles College, Dr. Kedric Taylor of Southern University, and Cedric Young of Westlake High School.

Moderated by HBCU Gameday’s Steven J. Gaither, the discussion moved beyond performances and rankings into deeper territory—mental health, resources, criticism, and the growing pressure placed on HBCU bands in the social media era.

Repeating, and Proving It Wasn’t a Fluke

For Snipes, whose Miles College Purple Marching Machine became the first repeat champion in the competition’s history, the moment carried weight beyond celebration.

“Winning twice is like, okay, the first year wasn’t a fluke,” Snipes said. “Now when we get on your schedule, you’re going to practice for us.”

Miles College is a Division II program that has long fought for visibility alongside historically dominant HBCU band powers. Snipes made clear that the win was not about validating himself—but about validating his students.

“The trophy is cool to have,” he said. “But the award we really want is to show that we’re not just another band that comes overnight. We are definitely one of the bands other programs measure themselves against.”

Snipes bristled at labels that limit expectations.

“Sometimes I get a little upset when we say D2,” he said. “I feel that Miles can compete with any band in the world. You tell me the opponent—we’re going to perform to that level, if not better.”

Legacy Cuts Both Ways

For Dr. Kedric Taylor, leading Southern University’s famed band means carrying a legacy that leaves little margin for error. The expectations are constant, and mistakes—real or perceived—are amplified.

“Legacy makes it even more difficult,” Taylor said. “Southern Band has done everything. So when you’re planning, you’re always thinking, ‘We did this before. We did that before.’”

Taylor emphasized that his focus is not chasing moments, but reaching audiences through musical substance.

“I’m a musician,” he said. “I’m not a band-head band director. I’m a musician. Music is music, wherever you go.”

That mindset informed Southern’s approach to the event, including musical selections designed to connect emotionally rather than simply overwhelm.

“I wanted people to see Southern can do more than play loud,” Taylor said. “We can play with dynamics. We can play musically. We can play in tune.”

The Human Cost of the Spotlight

One of the most powerful threads in the conversation centered on how HBCU band culture has changed—and not always for the better—under the weight of online commentary.

“We’ve gotten to a point where HBCU band culture is almost cyberbullying,” Snipes said. “The kids read that stuff.”

Taylor echoed the concern, explaining that leadership today requires attention to students’ emotional well-being, not just musical output.

“We’ve put an emphasis on mental health,” Taylor said. “I would be horrible as a leader not to change my mindset on how we do this.”

“When I came in band, it was way more militant,” Taylor added. “People might say, ‘Doc, you made the band soft.’ Well yeah—I did. We gotta love on each other. Life’s too short not to.”

For both men, the work is about building students up in an environment that can be unforgiving.

“Words hurt when they’re not uplifting,” Taylor said. “People don’t realize that.”