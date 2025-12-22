HBCU championship-winning assistant takes over program

SAVANNAH, Ga.- HBCU Savannah State University has announced the hiring of Thomas Howard as the 28th head football coach in program history. Howard will officially begin his tenure on January 5, 2026.

“This is a new chapter, not just for me, but for every SSU student-athlete, fan, and supporter,” Howard said. “I’m truly blessed and excited to join this institution, community, and fanbase. Now it’s time to get to work and put this program back on top.”

Howard arrives at the University By The Sea after serving as defensive coordinator at Fayetteville State University. He helped guide the Broncos to a 6–1 record in CIAA play. His defense ranked among the nation’s best, finishing top 15 in rushing defense, top five in sacks, and top 10 in tackles for loss, while leading the CIAA in all four categories, including interceptions.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Howard to Savannah State,” said SSU President Dr. Whirl. “His leadership, defensive expertise, and commitment to developing student-athletes align perfectly with our vision for the future of Tiger football.”

HBCU player and championship-winning assistant

Howard brings a wealth of collegiate coaching experience. He has served as defensive coordinator at Alabama A&M and South Carolina State along with other career stops North Carolina A&T, the University of Findlay, Lincoln (Mo.), Slippery Rock, and Allen University. He was part of four HBCU National Championship teams at North Carolina A&T. Throughout his career he has coached numerous all-conference performers, FCS Freshman All-Americans.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Howard as the new leader of our storied football program,” said Director of Athletics, Mr. Opio Mashariki . “We believe he is the right person to guide our student-athletes to success both on the field and in the classroom.”

Howard was a two-time team captain at Morehouse College. He graduated cum laude with a degree in early childhood development.



An introductory press conference to officially welcome Coach Howard to the Savannah community will be held in early January.