HBCU Band Dynasty Southern University to plant flag in ATL

The Southern University Human Jukebox is one of the most celebrated names in HBCU marching band culture. Its reputation stretches far beyond Baton Rouge, but when it comes to the Red Lobster Band of the Year, the iconic program has not yet reached the end-of-season showcase in Atlanta. For director Dr. Kedric Taylor, that reality underscores both the challenges and the expectations of leading one of the blue bloods of HBCU marching bands.

Carrying the Weight of Tradition

Taylor acknowledged that Southern lives under a microscope.



“When you think about Southern University, our band has always been critiqued harder than everybody else,” he said. “Every mistake Southern band makes is going to definitely be broadcast.”



While some programs can grow quietly, the Human Jukebox is constantly in the spotlight. Taylor said that scrutiny makes the climb to December more demanding.



“We’re everybody’s Super Bowl,” he explained.



Speaking of the Super Bowl, it’s an event that Southern University has performed at numerous times. Simply put, the band has got tradition and star power and holds an unmistakeable impact on the band world. Taylor says there are 13 current band directors who are Human Jukebox alumni.

“This band definitely places a lot of music educators in positions. So when you think about, music education — we have some phenomenal musicians here.”

Southern University’s Dancing Dolls. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





Striving for Atlanta

For Taylor, getting back to Atlanta in December is still a goal.



“We would love to be there, to put on a show,” he said. “I definitely love the opportunity for our students to come back. Atlanta is a great place to perform.”



He added that the road to the Band of the Year finals is about sustaining excellence throughout the season.



“If we make it to Atlanta, it’s great,” Taylor said. “If not, there are other things that are going to be out there for us to do.”

