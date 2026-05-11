Edward Waters starts NCAA Baseball Tourney in Florida

Edward Waters baseball officially knows its NCAA Division II Tournament path.

The Tigers earned the No. 8 seed in the NCAA South Regional and will open tournament play against No. 1 seed West Florida on Thursday, May 14, at Jim Spooner Field in Pensacola, Florida.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET in the opening round of the double-elimination regional tournament.

Tigers Enter NCAA Tournament Riding Momentum

Edward Waters enters regional play as one of the hottest teams in Division II baseball.

The Tigers captured the 2026 SIAC Baseball Tournament championship after defeating Spring Hill 6-4 in the title game. Edward Waters closed the season on an 11-game winning streak and finished a perfect 4-0 during the SIAC Tournament.

The championship marked the program’s second SIAC title in the last three seasons and continued a milestone year for head coach Reginald Johnson, who surpassed 400 career wins during the season.

Now, the Tigers will attempt to carry that momentum into NCAA postseason play.

Edward Waters’ Road to the Regional

The Tigers’ SIAC Tournament run featured multiple close victories and clutch performances.

Edward Waters opened tournament play with a 12-11 win over Benedict before edging Miles 8-7 in another tight contest. The Tigers then defeated top-seeded Spring Hill twice, including the championship game victory in Macon.

Tournament MVP Andres Carracciolo helped lead the offense throughout the postseason, while Bobby Torres delivered key production during the title run.

On the mound, Tyler Pfirrmann and freshman Ty Mitzel played major roles in securing the championship.

Edward Waters also featured several major award winners this season, including:

Daniel Donaldson-Fountain (SIAC Player of the Year)

Bobby Torres (SIAC Utility Player of the Year)

Tyler Pfirrmann (First-Team All-SIAC pitcher)

West Florida Earns Top Seed

West Florida enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the South Region after winning the Gulf South Conference Tournament championship.

The Argonauts finished the regular season 35-13 overall and secured their fifth Gulf South Conference title after defeating Delta State in the conference tournament.

West Florida will host the South Regional at Jim Spooner Field and enters the postseason as one of the favorites in the region.

NCAA South Regional Bracket

Thursday, May 14

No. 1 West Florida vs. No. 8 Edward Waters

No. 4 Delta State vs. No. 5 Lee

The winner of the Edward Waters-West Florida matchup will face the winner of Delta State-Lee in the next round of the winners bracket.

The regional follows a double-elimination format, meaning teams must lose twice before being eliminated.

Regional play runs May 14-17.

What’s at Stake

The NCAA Division II Baseball Championship concludes in Cary, North Carolina at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

For Edward Waters, the NCAA Tournament appearance represents another milestone in the continued growth of the program.

The Tigers have already proven they can win close games, respond under pressure and beat elite competition during their SIAC championship run. Now, they will attempt to carry that confidence into one of the toughest regionals in Division II baseball.

And with an 11-game winning streak entering postseason play, Edward Waters arrives dangerous and battle-tested.

NCAA South Regional Information

Site: Jim Spooner Field — Pensacola, Florida

Opening Matchup: Edward Waters vs. West Florida

Date: Thursday, May 14

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Format: Double elimination