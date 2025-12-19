HBCU Legend Returns Home to Take the Helm at FAMU

After a record-setting HBCU football career at Florida A&M University (FAMU) and a strong coaching run at Albany State, Quinn Gray is now in the formal process of becoming the next head football coach of the Rattlers, as contract details have been released and an emergency BOT meeting has been scheduled. His path back to Tallahassee reflects a mix of preparation, growth, and timing.

Building a Coaching Foundation

Gray’s rise into serious contention came from years of steady development. He served as offensive coordinator under former FAMU head coach Earl Holmes. He later left to rebuild the Lincoln Trojans into one of Tallahassee’s premier high school programs. Under his guidance, Lincoln reached the state playoffs multiple times.

In 2020, Gray joined the staff at Alcorn State University, which helped expand his HBCU coaching résumé. He then accepted an analyst role at the University of Memphis. By 2023, he returned to the collegiate sidelines as the head coach at Albany State.

Transforming Albany State into a Contender

In just three seasons, Gray delivered extraordinary results at ASU. He recruited and developed quarterback Isaiah Knowles, who earned SIAC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024 and 2025. His teams often dominated the All-SIAC selections, and this season he led the Golden Rams to an undefeated conference championship. Six players made the All-Region team.

Albany State’s only loss of the 2025 regular season came by one score, and it happened against FAMU. His lone Division II defeat came in the second round of the NCAA Playoffs. Injuries forced him to start a fourth-string walk-on quarterback, yet the Golden Rams still won 12 games—the most in school history.

A Distinct Offensive Identity

Gray’s offensive approach blends creativity with discipline. At times, his schemes mirror the influence of his mentor, Black College Football Hall of Fame coach Billy Joe. The Golden Rams showcased high-powered Gulf Coast-style fireworks when needed. They also leaned on a punishing run game to control tempo.

Quinn Gray posted a 6–5 record and reached the SIAC Championship Game in his first season at ASU. He followed with a 6–4 finish in year two. His 2025 breakthrough season ended at 12–2. Gray now enters FAMU with a 24–11 career record.

Deep Roots and Academic Commitment

A Miami native and the son of a respected high school coach, Gray starred in football, basketball, and baseball at Dillard High School. He earned All-District and All-Region honors in multiple sports. At Florida A&M, he set the school’s career passing record—a mark that stood for more than two decades before a modern-era four-year starter eclipsed it.

Gray also emphasized academics at Albany State. He raised the team GPA to 2.82 and graduated 23 student-athletes, with more set to earn degrees this fall and spring.

Perfect Timing for a Homecoming

Many coaches must succeed elsewhere before earning the chance to lead their alma mater. Gray has now done that. He arrives fresh off his best season while FAMU looks to rebound from its first losing campaign since 2017.

On December 9, FAMU dismissed head coach James Colzie III after an uneven finish to the 2025 season. The decision surprised few, and President Marva Johnson, JD, launched an immediate search for new leadership.

A Critical Moment for FAMU’s Future

Now, only 80 miles north of Albany, and with his résumé resonating among Rattler fans, Quinn Gray returns to Tallahassee as the university’s 20th head football coach. He steps in at a pivotal moment. The NCAA transfer portal window for Fall 2026 eligibility opens January 2 and closes January 16. The short timeline requires him to move quickly to stabilize the HBCU roster and begin shaping the next era of FAMU football.