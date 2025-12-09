Top HBCU QB Enters Transfer Portal as Coach Rumored to FAMU

HBCU offseason chaos has arrived early, and it wasted no time delivering its first major plot twist. On the heels of a historic playoff run, Albany State star quarterback Isaiah Knowles has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The move came just days after the Golden Rams reached the NCAA Division II Regional Final, the deepest postseason push the HBCU has made in more than a decade.

Knowles broke the news with a heartfelt statement on social media. He reflected on the “amazing” seasons he enjoyed at ASU, celebrated the SIAC championship, and acknowledged how much the program meant to him. He also confirmed he will enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining, making him one of the most intriguing quarterbacks available.

The announcement would have been big news on its own. However, the timing made it even bigger.

A Quarterback Who Elevated Albany State Into a Contender

Knowles didn’t arrive at Albany State as a typical Division II passer. He transferred from the Naval Academy already polished, experienced, and prepared for high-level football. Once he settled in, his production quickly matched his potential.

His 2024 season showcased his precision and command of the offense. Isaiah Knowles threw for 2,555 yards and 32 touchdowns, while completing nearly two-thirds of his attempts and protecting the ball with only eight interceptions. He also threw a 78-yard touchdown that season, which highlighted his ability to stretch the field with confidence.

In 2025, he continued to operate at a high level even as the offense shifted toward a more balanced approach. He posted 2,151 yards and 18 touchdowns, while limiting mistakes with six interceptions across ten games. His overall career totals tell the story of a quarterback who consistently elevated his team. Across three seasons, he threw for 4,726 yards, completed 371 passes, and recorded 50 touchdowns, all while maintaining an efficient career completion rate of 64 percent.

His performance earned him back-to-back SIAC Offensive Player of the Year honors, placing him among an elite list of quarterbacks in conference history. His poise, leadership, and accuracy made him the centerpiece of Albany State’s rise.

Knowles’ emergence ran parallel to the rise of head coach Quinn Gray, who transformed Albany State into a powerhouse almost immediately. Gray, a legendary Florida A&M (FAMU) quarterback and NFL veteran, took over the program in December 2022. From the moment he arrived, the Golden Rams began trending upward.

He reached the SIAC Championship Game in his first year, which demonstrated his ability to rebuild quickly. In 2024, he produced a winning season and tied for second place in the conference. Then, in 2025, he delivered the most successful season in program history. Under his leadership, Albany State won 12 games, achieved a perfect 8–0 conference record, and secured the SIAC championship while advancing all the way to the Regional Final of the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

The foundation of that success was the partnership between Knowles and Gray. Their backgrounds aligned perfectly. Knowles came from Navy with elite discipline, while Gray brought professional-level development and the offensive creativity he had developed through years of experience. Together, they engineered an offense that was efficient, explosive, and incredibly difficult to stop.

Their success showed up early in the season as well. Albany State’s only regular-season loss came during a road trip to FAMU, where the Division II Golden Rams pushed the FCS Rattlers deep into the fourth quarter before losing by a single possession at Bragg Memorial Stadium. That performance hinted that something special was building in Albany.

The Timing Has HBCU Fans Talking

Isaiah Knowles announced his NCAA Transfer Portal entry only hours after multiple reports linked Quinn Gray as a top candidate for the open FAMU head-coaching job. FootballScoop.com reported that FAMU could focus its search on Gray, which is no surprise. He is one of the most decorated players in the university’s history, and he has the coaching résumé to match. He won 24 games during his three seasons at Albany State and built a program that dominated conference play.

Because of that connection, HBCU football fans began asking the same question at the same time. Could Knowles and Gray reunite in Tallahassee?

In the transfer portal era, this type of movement is increasingly common. Coaches often bring star players with them. Quarterbacks often follow the systems they know. And timing — especially timing like this — tends to matter.

Knowles has one season left to showcase his talent at the highest level possible. Quinn Gray is rumored to be in serious consideration for one of the biggest coaching jobs in HBCU football. Meanwhile, FAMU is looking to return to the championship stability it had under Willie Simmons.

The dots aren’t hard to connect. That is why the HBCU football community is buzzing.

What Comes Next Could Shape the Entire Offseason

Isaiah Knowles is now one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the NCAA Transfer Portal. His career numbers and postseason résumé make him an immediate option for any FCS program searching for consistency. He also has the accuracy, maturity, and game experience to attract attention from FBS programs looking for a proven passer.

However, the biggest storyline will continue to revolve around Quinn Gray. If he lands at FAMU, the Knowles-to-Tallahassee rumors will only grow louder. Their partnership turned Albany State into a Division II force. A reunion at the FCS level — and at a place as historic as FAMU — would instantly alter the HBCU football landscape.