Marshall Faulk adds Les Miles’ son to football staff

BATON ROUGE, La. — Marshall Faulk continues to assemble a staff with deep Power Four ties, as the HBCU program at Southern University prepares to hire Ben Miles, the son of former LSU head coach Les Miles, as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

The move was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBSSports and represents another notable addition to Faulk’s growing staff in Baton Rouge. For Miles, the hire marks a return to Louisiana and a new chapter inside Black college football.

Ben Miles arrives at Southern after serving as a graduate assistant at Florida State, where he gained experience working within one of college football’s most resource-rich environments. Before joining the Seminoles, Miles worked on staff at Texas A&M, adding further exposure to high-level recruiting operations and player development.

Now, he brings that experience to an HBCU setting under one of the most recognizable figures in football.

A Baton Rouge Return

The hire carries added symbolism because of Miles’ family ties. His father, Les Miles, spent more than a decade as head coach at LSU, leading the Tigers to a national championship in 2007 and becoming one of the most recognizable figures in the program’s history.

While Ben Miles is carving out his own coaching path, his return to Baton Rouge places him back in a city deeply connected to his football roots. This time, however, the setting is Southern University, where Faulk is working to elevate the Jaguars’ profile nationally.

Recruiting Emphasis

In addition to coaching tight ends, Miles is expected to serve as Southern’s recruiting coordinator. That role aligns with Faulk’s stated emphasis on expanding Southern’s reach in modern recruiting landscapes shaped by NIL, facilities, and national visibility.

Athletics Director Roman Banks has been clear that Southern must compete differently in today’s college football environment. Adding staff members with Power Five experience supports that goal and enhances Southern’s credibility with prospects and families.

Miles’ background at Florida State and Texas A&M provides insight into recruiting operations at the highest level. That knowledge could prove valuable as Southern seeks to attract and retain talent in an increasingly competitive space.

Staff For Marshall Faulk Takes Shape

Since being introduced as head coach, Marshall Faulk has leaned heavily on relationships, trust, and experience while building his staff. The additions of Todd Lyght and now Ben Miles reflect a blend of NFL pedigree, Power Five exposure, and long-term developmental focus.

Southern is not simply filling roles. The Jaguars are assembling a staff designed to teach, recruit, and compete with purpose.

As Faulk’s first season approaches, each hire adds another layer to what is becoming one of the most closely watched coaching transitions in the HBCU football landscape.