Grambling Opens CP3 HBCU Classic with Statement Win

ATLANTA, Ga. — Grambling State showed why it belongs in the mix of HBCU basketball’s best on Day 1 of the Chris Paul HBCU Classic, defeating Norfolk State 80–68 on Wednesday night at Gateway Center Arena.

The win moves Grambling to 4–6 on the season and sends an early message in a Division I bracket filled with proven HBCU hoops programs. Norfolk State, one of the MEAC’s most consistent contenders, falls to 4–8 after struggling to recover from a slow start against the SWAC foe.

Grambling Sets the Tone Early

Grambling controlled the game from the opening tip. The Tigers scored the first nine points and immediately seized momentum. Strong defense and efficient shot selection helped build a commanding 38–21 halftime lead.

In the opening half, Grambling shot 48 percent from the field. At the same time, the Tigers held Norfolk State to just 23.7 percent shooting. As a result, the Spartans spent much of the half trying to climb out of an early hole.

Norfolk State briefly responded with an 8–3 run to cut the deficit to 11–8. However, Grambling quickly answered with an 18–2 surge that pushed the lead to 29–10 and firmly shifted control of the HBCU matchup.

Antonio Munoz Leads Balanced HBCU Attack

Antonio Munoz led Grambling State with 22 points on an efficient 10-of-14 shooting night. He also added five rebounds and two assists, consistently finishing through contact and anchoring the Tigers’ interior offense.

Rickey Ballard provided perimeter punch, scoring 19 points and knocking down four three-pointers. His timely shooting prevented Norfolk State from building sustained momentum.

Grambling’s depth also proved decisive. Jamil Muttilib scored 13 points off the bench, while Roderick Coffee III and Derrius Ward added 10 points each. Overall, the Tigers scored 27 bench points, a key advantage in neutral-site HBCU competition.

Norfolk State Shows Fight in Second Half

Despite the early deficit, Norfolk State continued to compete. Elijah Jamison turned in a standout performance, scoring a game-high 26 points while grabbing six rebounds. He consistently attacked the rim and provided a steady offensive presence.

Devon Ellis and Anthony McComb III each added 12 points. Norfolk State briefly trimmed the margin during the second half, but Grambling answered every push with timely scoring.

A decisive 16–7 run extended the Tigers’ lead to 70–47 and effectively put the game out of reach. Although the Spartans closed on a late run, the early damage proved too much to overcome.

Strong Opening Night for Chris Paul HBCU Classic

Grambling State finished the game shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range. The Tigers also converted 17 of 22 free throws and controlled the rebounding battle.

The matchup served as a strong opener for the Chris Paul HBCU Classic, a two-day event celebrating elite HBCU basketball and culture. Hosted at Gateway Center Arena, the tournament brings together top Division I and Division II HBCU programs in a national showcase backed by the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Chris Paul Family Foundation.

What’s Next

Norfolk State will look to bounce back when it faces Jackson State in its next Chris Paul HBCU Classic matchup on Friday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Meanwhile, Grambling State moves forward to face Hampton on Friday at 5:00 p.m. with confidence after one of its most complete performances of the season.