Notre Dame legend, joins Marshall Faulk at HBCU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Marshall Faulk continued reshaping Southern University football by hiring former Notre Dame legend and NFL teammate Todd Lyght as defensive coordinator, adding another HBCU-shifting move to his staff.

The hire reunites two former St. Louis Rams teammates from the iconic “Greatest Show on Turf” era. It also signals Faulk’s intent to build a championship-caliber defense grounded in experience and credibility.

Lyght brings a résumé that spans college football’s highest stage and the NFL’s brightest lights. His arrival adds immediate weight to Southern’s sideline and recruiting pitch.

Notre Dame Pedigree Meets the Bluff

Todd Lyght made his name at Notre Dame as one of the nation’s elite defensive backs. He was a consensus All-American and a key contributor to the Fighting Irish’s 1993 national championship team.

Lyght later transitioned seamlessly to the NFL. He spent over a decade in the league and won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams.

That championship run included sharing a locker room with Marshall Faulk, whose leadership and preparation defined that era. Now, their professional paths intersect again in Baton Rouge.

After retiring, Lyght returned to Notre Dame as an assistant coach. He worked closely with defensive backs and helped prepare players for elite competition.

Faulk’s Vision Takes Shape

From the start, Faulk said this job was about more than calling plays. It is about teaching, accountability, and building young men.

Lyght fits that vision. His coaching background reflects structure, fundamentals, and attention to detail.

Faulk emphasized surrounding himself with people who understand winning environments. Lyght’s championship experience at multiple levels aligns with that standard.

The familiarity between the two allows for instant trust and communication. That matters during a program’s first year of transition.

What It Means for an HBCU Program

For an HBCU navigating NIL, facilities upgrades, and increased visibility, the hire carries significance. Southern gains a coordinator with instant credibility in living rooms nationwide.

Athletics Director Roman Banks has spoken openly about the need for resources and relationships. Lyght’s presence strengthens both.

This move also reinforces Southern’s commitment to competing beyond traditional boundaries. NFL experience and Power Five credentials are now part of the Jaguars’ defensive identity.

With Marshall Faulk assembling a staff rooted in trust and proven success, expectations continue to rise. Todd Lyght’s arrival represents another step toward a defense built to withstand pressure and demand excellence.

Southern is not just making hires. It is building infrastructure for sustained success.