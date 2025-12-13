HBCU Docuseries Starts Championship Push with New Episode

The margins are thinner now. The stakes are louder. And the lessons are deeper. Brick x Brick with JCSU Football returns Saturday night with the YouTube Live Premiere of Episode 6, streaming December 13 at 8 p.m. The episode officially launches the second half of Season three of the acclaimed HBCU football docuseries.

With 10 episodes planned for the season, Episode six is more than just another chapter. Instead, it serves as the emotional and competitive turning point of a campaign that became one of the most memorable championship runs in HBCU football history.

Set during a critical stretch of the 2025 season, “Love Yourz” places viewers inside the pressure cooker as JCSU fights to remain perfect in CIAA play. However, rather than leaning into rivalry animosity ahead of a heated matchup with Winston-Salem State, the message shifts inward.

Strength and Conditioning coach Kevon Fly delivers a powerful devotion centered on perspective, faith, and unconditional love for the game.

Drawing inspiration from J. Cole’s “Love Yourz,” Fly challenges players to examine the sincerity of their commitment. True love for football, he explains, cannot be conditional. It is not tied to playing time, touchdowns, or recognition. Instead, it is proven through daily sacrifice, discipline, and resilience, especially when circumstances are less than ideal.

As a result, the devotion becomes the emotional backbone of the episode.

Unprecedented Access During a Championship Season

Season three of Brick x Brick is built on unmatched access throughout JCSU’s historic 2025 campaign. Throughout each episode, viewers see moments that rarely reach the public eye.

The series captures devotionals at the team hotel, early-morning walkthroughs, sideline accountability, and raw locker room energy. At the same time, the Golden Bulls return home after a grueling road stretch with renewed focus and purpose.

Quarterback Kelvin Durham continues to grow into his role as the team’s unquestioned leader. Shortly after, an unexpected visit from an NFL legend sends a surge of energy through the locker room, reinforcing the belief that something special is building in Charlotte.

Additionally, the episode introduces the “next man up” mentality that defines the season’s second half. As the championship race tightens, young contributors step into key roles and help sustain momentum.

What’s Ahead: The Road to the CIAA Title

“Love Yourz” is only the beginning of what lies ahead for JCSU football.

The remaining episodes dive deeper into JCSU’s CIAA championship run, delivering exclusive behind-the-scenes moments that only Brick x Brick was positioned to capture. Each installment raises the stakes as the Golden Bulls navigate pressure, expectations, and adversity.

That journey will peak with a standalone, feature-length championship episode, which will serve as the penultimate episode of Season 3. The episode offers a cinematic, immersive look at the title run before the story reaches its final chapter in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

For fans of HBCU football, Black college sports culture, and long-form sports storytelling, the final stretch of Season 3 represents the most revealing and powerful chapters of the series to date.

When to Watch

? Saturday, December 13

? 8:00 p.m. ET

? YouTube Live Premiere

? Brick x Brick with JCSU Football | Season 3, Episode 6 – “Love Yourz”

The grind continues. The road gets tougher. And the journey is far from finished. Not done yet.