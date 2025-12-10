Celebration Bowl Attendance: Year by Year

The Celebration Bowl has become one of Black college football’s premier stages, pairing the MEAC and SWAC champions inside Atlanta’s signature football venue each December. As the 2025 matchup approaches, fan turnout will once again be a major storyline — especially with South Carolina State making its third appearance and Prairie View A&M reaching the game for the first time in program history.

Attendance has long been one of the Celebration Bowl’s unofficial key performance indicators, measuring not only team brand power but also alumni engagement, travel culture, and regional support. For Prairie View A&M, the ability to bring fans from Texas to Atlanta could shape how the program is perceived in the broader HBCU landscape.

Below is a look at attendance across the past nine Celebration Bowls, spanning the final years of the old Georgia Dome and the transition to the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Attendance History of the Celebration Bowl (2015–2024)

Includes matchup, final score, and official attendance.

2024 – Jackson State 28, South Carolina State 7

Attendance: 36,823

Jackson State returned to Atlanta and delivered another strong showing at the gate, while SC State made its second appearance under first-year head coach Chennis Berry.

2023 – Florida A&M 30, Howard 26

Attendance: 41,108

FAMU’s first Celebration Bowl appearance brought in a sizable crowd as the Rattlers edged Howard in a historic MEAC–SWAC meeting.

2022 – North Carolina Central 41, Jackson State 34

Attendance: 49,670

The overtime thriller between NCCU and Jackson State remains the highest-attended Celebration Bowl to date.

2021 – South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Attendance: 48,653

Buddy Pough’s Bulldogs shocked the Deion Sanders-led Tigers, and fans responded with one of the largest crowds in game history.

2019 – North Carolina A&T 64, Alcorn State 44

Attendance: 32,968

A&T closed out its Celebration Bowl dynasty run with a high-scoring win.

2018 – North Carolina A&T 24, Alcorn State 22

Attendance: 31,672

The Aggies and Braves delivered yet another tight finish, drawing just over 31,000 fans.

2017 – North Carolina A&T 21, Grambling State 14

Attendance: 25,873

This defense-heavy matchup produced the lowest attendance in Celebration Bowl history in the move to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

2016 – Grambling State 10, North Carolina Central 9

Attendance: 31,096

A classic MEAC–SWAC battle as the game closed out the two-year run in the Georgia Dome.

2015 – North Carolina A&T 41, Alcorn State 34

Attendance: 35,528

The inaugural Celebration Bowl at the Georgia Dome set the foundation for what would become an annual HBCU showcase.

Venue Impact: From the Georgia Dome to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The first two Celebration Bowls (2015–2016) were hosted at the Georgia Dome, drawing 35,528 and 31,096 fans respectively. Since moving to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017, attendance has fluctuated but has generally trended upward, with two crowds surpassing 48,000.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s modern amenities, better sightlines, and central Atlanta location have helped cement the game as a must-attend event for MEAC and SWAC fanbases.

South Carolina State’s History in the Celebration Bowl

2025 marks South Carolina State’s third appearance after trips in:

, a victory over Jackson State (48,653 attendance) 2024, a loss to Jackson State (36,823 attendance)

SC State’s fan presence has been consistently solid, highlighted by the near-capacity crowd in 2021.

Prairie View A&M’s First Celebration Bowl: A Fanbase Under the Microscope

Prairie View A&M has never played in the Celebration Bowl until now. While the Panthers have a strong home-game atmosphere in Texas, Atlanta will test the program’s national fan pull.

Administrators, sponsors, and TV partners will be watching closely:

How many Prairie View fans travel?

Can PVAMU match the turnout of programs like Jackson State, Florida A&M, or North Carolina A&T?

Will this appearance elevate Prairie View’s brand within the SWAC?

In a game where attendance often shapes perception, PVAMU’s showing in the stands could be as meaningful as their performance on the field.

Trend Summary: Celebration Bowl Attendance Over Nine Years

Highest Attendance: 2022 (49,670 – JSU vs NCCU)

2022 (49,670 – JSU vs NCCU) Lowest Attendance: 2017 (25,873 – A&T vs Grambling State)

2017 (25,873 – A&T vs Grambling State) Average Attendance (2015–2024): ~38,600

~38,600 Attendance Above 40K: Three times (2021, 2022, 2023)

This data shows that the Celebration Bowl can draw near-NFL-level crowds when the matchup resonates strongly with regional and national fanbases.

Numbers Don’t Lie

As the Celebration Bowl prepares for a matchup featuring South Carolina State’s veteran presence and Prairie View A&M’s long-awaited debut, attendance will once again shape the story. Atlanta has become the epicenter of HBCU football’s postseason, and the ability of each program to mobilize its fans will send a clear message about brand strength, culture, and momentum heading into the future.