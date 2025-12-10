NFL Pro Bowler out as coach at HBCU

ATLANTA, GA — Morehouse will enter the 2026 HBCU football season with yet another football leader after announcing the dismissal of former NFL star Terance Mathis as head coach. Mathis, a former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver, went 4–16 (4–12 SIAC) in two seasons guiding the Maroon Tigers.

The move continues a troubling trend. The Atlanta-based HBCU is now headed toward its fourth head coach in five seasons. That level of turnover has made it difficult for the program to build stability.

Athletics Director Harold Ellis ’92 shared the news in a message to the campus community. He called the changes part of a wider effort to reshape the future of Morehouse Athletics.

“We are committed to strengthening our programs,” Ellis said. “We want an environment where our student-athletes and staff can thrive.”

Ellis also thanked both departing coaches for their energy and commitment. He said the program must move forward with a vision of “competitive excellence.”

NFL star couldn’t turn things around

Mathis brought national name recognition to the job. His NFL résumé and ties to Atlanta gave the school a boost when he was hired. But the results never matched the expectations. Morehouse struggled with depth, consistency, and offensive production. Mathis fought for more resources, particularly in terms of full-time assistants.

Offensive line coach Bob Whitfield, another former NFL standout, is departing as well. His tenure lasted the full two seasons under Mathis.

Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator George Copeland will take over as interim head coach. Football General Manager Allen Edwards will handle football operations. Both men will guide the program as the search for a permanent leader begins.

Ellis closed his announcement by calling the moment a new chapter for the school.

“We will remain true to growth and improvement,” he said.

The job now becomes one of the most watched openings in HBCU football. Morehouse has tradition, resources, and strong academic prestige. What it needs most is stability. The next hire will determine whether the Maroon Tigers can finally regain their footing after years of turnover.