Sacramento State reportedly interested in DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson, NFL veteran and rising HBCU coaching star, is now being linked to the open Sacramento State job as Sacramento State begins its post–Brennan Marion search.

The momentum surrounding DeSean Jackson hasn’t slowed since he led Delaware State to an 8–4 season, and now his name is surfacing as a legitimate possibility for Sacramento State. According to a report shared by Matt Zenitz, sources have mentioned DeSean Jackson, Arizona assistant Alonzo Carter, and former Stanford coach Troy Taylor as early candidates. For Jackson, the speculation marks another step in his rapid rise from NFL standout to HBCU head coach turning heads across the national landscape.

Sacramento State finds itself in an unusual but familiar transition. The program hired Brennan Marion ahead of the 2025 season, posted a solid 7–5 record, and then watched him depart after one year to join Deion Sanders at Colorado as offensive coordinator. It’s a scenario increasingly common in modern college football, especially for successful FCS programs — and especially for programs like Sacramento State, which has openly flirted with an eventual move to FBS. Stability is priority No. 1, and the early interest in DeSean Jackson reflects just how attractive his profile has become.

Delaware State coach DeSean Jackson talks with an official during a game against Morgan State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday).

Jackson spearheaded remarkable turnaround at HBCU

Jackson’s résumé checks nearly every box. His NFL pedigree brings instant recognition. His first season at an HBCU produced one of the best turnarounds in the subdivision. His work developing Delaware State’s roster — especially after inheriting a team that missed the first transfer portal window — has earned widespread respect. And earlier this month he was named HBCU Coach of the Year by BOXTOROW, further cementing his reputation as one of the fastest-rising names in college football.

Beyond the accolades, what makes DeSean Jackson particularly intriguing for Sacramento State is style and fit. Jackson’s charisma, recruiting reach, and understanding of the modern athlete echo the qualities that helped Marion and predecessors succeed. And given Jackson’s mentorship under Deion Sanders — another former NFL star who made major college waves after dominating the HBCU ranks — it’s no surprise that FCS and FBS programs are watching his trajectory closely.

There is no indication yet that DeSean Jackson has formally interviewed with Sacramento State, but the smoke is real. When an HBCU coach wins big, quickly, and carries the national appeal of an NFL standout, the industry tends to act fast.

And Jackson’s phone will not be quiet this offseason.