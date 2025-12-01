Albany State Carrying HBCU Flag Into NCAA Elite Eight

Albany State is still dancing in December. The Golden Rams pushed past Benedict College 14–12 in an all-SIAC playoff showdown that showed the depth and strength of the Division II HBCU football landscape. With the victory, Albany State advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs and added another milestone to a record-setting season.

The Golden Rams now sit at 12–1, which is the best record in school history. It is also the first quarterfinal appearance for the HBCU in more than a decade. Their formula has stayed consistent all year. They make timely offensive plays, win the line of scrimmage, and lean on a defense that rarely cracks under playoff pressure.

A Statement Win Fueled by Grit and Big-Game Composure

Albany State struck early. Isaiah Knowles connected with Jamill Williams on a 41-yard touchdown during a four-play, 67-yard drive with 9:19 left in the first quarter. The play sparked the home crowd early and gave the Golden Rams control of the opening frame.

Benedict answered with field goals late in the first quarter and again midway through the second. Those kicks trimmed the lead to 7–6, and the game quickly turned into a defensive battle. Albany State held Benedict to 186 total yards, including only 46 passing yards and one passing first down. The team’s discipline and pressure showed throughout the afternoon.

Knowles faced constant heat and took six sacks. However, he kept his poise and delivered the game’s defining possession. With 7:41 remaining, and the offense backed up at its own 11-yard line, the Golden Rams marched 89 yards in seven plays. Knowles finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that pushed the lead to 14–6.

Benedict cut the margin to 14–12 after a fourth-quarter touchdown. The Tigers then failed on a two-point try. Albany State’s defense closed the game with one last stop. Aydin Henningham made eight tackles, while Luke Rose, Tyquan Glenn, Andrew Ruffin, and Daytin Baker produced critical moments that helped hold Benedict to a 3-for-14 mark on third down.

Knowles, Williams, and an Offense Built for Playoff Moments

Jamill Williams delivered one of his best postseason games with six catches for 112 yards and the 41-yard touchdown that set the tone early. Omari Stewart added four receptions for 60 yards and helped stretch the field. Knowles finished 19-of-29 for 244 yards and one touchdown through the air. He also added the decisive rushing score late in the fourth quarter.

Even though Benedict outgained Albany State on the ground, the Golden Rams controlled the clock. They held the ball for more than 36 minutes and averaged 12.8 yards per pass attempt. Their efficiency helped tilt field position and gave the defense room to breathe during key stretches.

The result marked Albany State’s third win over Benedict this season. It also confirmed the Golden Rams as one of the final eight teams left in Division II.

HBCU Star on the National Stage: Knowles Earns Harlon Hill Nomination

Albany State’s playoff run has been powered by the play of its quarterback. Isaiah Knowles has been named one of 36 national nominees for the 2025 Harlon Hill Trophy, the top individual honor in Division II football.

Knowles has produced more than 5,900 total yards, thrown 59 touchdown passes, and added 10 rushing touchdowns during his HBCU football career. His 2025 season has pushed him into the national spotlight. He ranks among the leaders in completions per game, completion percentage, passing touchdowns, passing yards per game, rushing touchdowns, and total offense.

He is one of eight nominees from Super Region II. The region is loaded with playoff teams and high-powered offenses. Regional voting will close on December 1, and finalists will be announced soon after. Albany State’s continued success gives Knowles extra visibility at the perfect time.

Elite Eight Preview: Albany State vs. Newberry — December 6, ESPN+

Albany State will now host Newberry College in the next round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs, which enters the game at 11–1 after a dramatic comeback over West Florida. The matchup is only the second meeting between the two programs. Their first contest came in 2006, when Newberry edged Albany State in a tight playoff game. Nearly twenty years later, the Golden Rams have a chance to rewrite the story.

To advance, Albany State will rely on the foundation that brought it here. That includes efficient quarterback play, steady production in the run game, and a defense that thrives in high-pressure moments. Their home-field advantage and growing confidence also give them momentum.

Kickoff is set for Saturday, Dec. 6, at 1:00 PM at the ASU Coliseum. The game will stream live on ESPN+, with live stats available at ASUGoldenRamsFootball.