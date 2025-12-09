MEAC Crowns Players of the Year After Record-Breaking Seasons

The wait is finally over. The MEAC has released its top honors for the 2025 season, and the announcement shines a spotlight on two HBCU football standouts who pushed their programs to new heights on both sides of the ball.

Walker Harris Named MEAC Offensive Player of the Year

North Carolina Central quarterback Walker Harris is the 2025 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year. With the award, he cements his place among the elite players in HBCU football history. Harris becomes only the third NCCU player to earn the honor, joining Jefferson Inmon in 1972 and Eagles legend Davius Richards, who won it in both 2022 and 2023.

Harris’ breakout season delivered a masterclass in efficiency and firepower. The senior threw for 3,214 yards and became only the second NCCU player to pass the 3,000-yard mark. He now trails only Earl “Air” Harvey on the program’s all-time list.

His dominance went far beyond MEAC competition. Harris led the conference in passing by a wide margin. William Atkins finished second with 2,323 yards, which put Harris nearly 1,000 yards ahead. Because of that production, NCCU rolled out the MEAC’s top offense at 274.3 passing yards per game. Harris also finished the season ranked fifth in the entire FCS in passing yards.

For an HBCU quarterback to post numbers at this level adds even more weight to his historic year.

South Carolina State’s Jarod Washington Wins Defensive Player of the Year

On the defensive side, South Carolina State cornerback Jarod Washington proved week after week that quarterbacks should avoid his side of the field. Washington earned the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year award after a season built on lockdown coverage and elite playmaking.

Washington led the conference with 20 pass breakups. Opponents kept testing him, and he kept shutting plays down. He added two interceptions and a pick-six, flashing the explosiveness that can change a game in seconds.

His most dominant performance came in South Carolina State’s statement win over Howard. Washington recorded six pass breakups—the most by any FCS player in a single game this season—and returned his lone interception for a touchdown.

Yet Washington offered far more than coverage skills. He embraced contact and finished with 32 tackles, including 29 solo stops. His ability to support the run game added another layer to his impact, making him one of the most complete defensive backs in HBCU football.

A Season Defined by HBCU Excellence

Both Harris and Washington delivered seasons that go beyond conference honors. They produced highlight-reel moments, lifted their teams to major wins, and proved they can dominate not only at the HBCU level but across the entire FCS landscape.

Ultimately, their performances stand as textbook examples of elite HBCU talent. They also reinforce why the MEAC continues to produce high-level stars year after year.