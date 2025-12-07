HBCU on wrong-side of record-breaking performance

An HBCU program endured a historic barrage on Saturday as Oklahoma State rolled to a 133–46 win over Mississippi Valley State in Stillwater. The No. 24 Cowgirls broke school records for points, field-goal percentage, margin of victory, and points in a quarter. The performance turned Gallagher-Iba Arena into a showcase of offensive efficiency from start to finish.

Oklahoma State Takes Control Early

Mississippi Valley State kept the opening minutes respectable and trailed just 16–12 late in the first quarter. OSU responded with an 8–2 run and entered the break ahead 24–14. Achol Akot went 4-for-4 in the period and set an early tone. The second quarter delivered the decisive blow. Oklahoma State exploded for 44 points, a school record, and pushed the lead to 68–27 at halftime. Micah Gray was unstoppable with 17 points in the frame, including five threes that moved her into the program’s top ten in career makes.

Record Setting Offense Meets HBCU Growing Pains

The Devilettes fought but could not keep pace with the barrage. Mississippi Valley State shot 29 percent and turned the ball over 27 times. Those giveaways became 46 OSU points. Kylah McCullers provided the biggest lift with 10 points in the first half, but chances were limited. Stailee Heard led Oklahoma State with 26 points, while Jadyn Wooten added 12 points and 13 assists. Amari Whiting nearly posted a triple line with 12 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

It was a long afternoon for Mississippi Valley State, but also part of the climb for an HBCU program working to build consistency. OSU’s record-setting night will be remembered for its precision. For the Devilettes, the focus shifts to growth and regrouping after facing one of the nation’s hottest teams.