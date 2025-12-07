Celebration Bowl Preview: By the Numbers

The road to Atlanta ends on Saturday, December 13, as South Carolina State and Prairie View A&M square off in the Celebration Bowl, the stage where the HBCU National Champion is crowned. One program returns to familiar territory. The other steps into history.

For South Carolina State, this marks the third trip to the Celebration Bowl, and the Bulldogs arrive determined to rewrite last year’s ending, when they fell to Jackson State under the bright lights. This year’s group comes in with one of the most explosive passing offenses in HBCU football, led by quarterback William Atkins IV, who has thrown for 2,323 yards and 17 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Backup Ryan Stubblefield adds another 1,060 yards, helping SC State average 286 passing yards per game. The Bulldogs stretch the field vertically and attack aggressively, a style made for championship moments.

Prairie View A&M, meanwhile, enters the Celebration Bowl for the first time in program history — an achievement forged by winning the school’s first SWAC title since 2009, long before the Celebration Bowl existed. The Panthers bring balance and efficiency to Atlanta. Quarterback Cameron Peters has delivered 2,386 passing yards and 19 touchdowns, while the rushing trio of Chase Bingmon, Lamagea McDowell, and Peters combines for nearly 200 yards per game. On the outside, star receiver Jyzaiah Rockwell (1,084 yards, seven TDs) gives PV a true game-breaking weapon.

Defensively, the matchup becomes a clash of styles. South Carolina State thrives on disruption, producing 31 sacks and 14 interceptions, and tightening in the red zone where opponents rarely score touchdowns. Prairie View A&M counters with one of the top pass defenses in the nation, allowing just 128.7 yards per game and fewer than 17 points overall.

The MEAC has spoken: South Carolina State HC Chennis Berry is the conference coach of the year after beating DeSean Jackson and Delaware State.https://t.co/xwMPbVuMaL pic.twitter.com/Y4qPlI774w — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) November 25, 2025

Special teams and field position may be the quiet X-factors, with Prairie View holding an edge in punting and coverage while South Carolina State leans on flawless PAT execution.

It’s a showdown of explosiveness vs. efficiency, experience vs. history. On Saturday in Atlanta, one will leave with a championship — and the title of HBCU National Champion.