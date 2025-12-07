North Carolina A&T thumps HBCU rival, remains perfect vs. MEAC

North Carolina A&T went into Durham on Saturday and walked out with a statement rivalry win, powering past North Carolina Central 69–54 in a classic HBCU matchup that swung dramatically in the second half. The victory gave North Carolina A&T its fourth win of the season and its third straight triumph over MEAC opponents, adding NCCU to a growing list that already includes South Carolina State and Morgan State.

The Eagles controlled the first half, taking a 35–26 lead into the break as A&T struggled to find offensive rhythm. But whatever adjustments NC A&T coach Monté Ross made in the locker room worked to perfection. The Aggies opened the second half on a tear, flipping the game with a 43–19 scoring margin that suffocated NCCU on its home floor.

Lewis Walker was the tone-setter all afternoon. The forward delivered an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double, dominating the defensive glass and turning rebounds into transition opportunities that fueled the comeback. Trent Middleton added 14 points, including a huge three-pointer with 8:58 remaining that stretched the Aggie lead and silenced a once-rowdy McDougald-McLendon Arena crowd. A&T’s physicality also showed up at the line, where the Aggies went 25-of-35—overwhelming the Eagles with repeated downhill attacks.

Depth proved crucial as well. Lureon Walker scored 13 points off the bench, while Bryson Ogletree chipped in timely buckets, including multiple momentum-shifting dunks during A&T’s surge. Defensively, the Aggies stifled NCCU’s shooters, holding them to just 2-of-18 from three and 15-of-56 overall.

The win adds another chapter to the storied HBCU rivalry between North Carolina A&T and NCCU—one that A&T has increasingly controlled in recent seasons despite no longer sharing a conference. It also sets up a unique return trip to Durham on Tuesday, when the Aggies will step into the iconic Cameron Indoor Stadium to face another former MEAC rival: Howard University.

That matchup carries its own slice of Black college basketball history. The programs met in the first-ever MEAC basketball tournament championship game in 1972, a contest North Carolina A&T won to cement its place as an early powerhouse in the league. More than 50 years later, A&T and Howard will meet again—this time on one of college basketball’s most legendary stages.

With newfound momentum and a rivalry win in their pocket, the Aggies head back to Durham looking to make another historical echo in a season already rich with HBCU storylines.