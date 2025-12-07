HBCU knocks off P4.. Again

For the second time in a matter of days, Southern University showed college basketball that the HBCU could take down a Power Four team.

Fresh off a statement win against previously unbeaten Arizona, the Southern Lady Jaguars walked into the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, with something to prove. By the final buzzer, they had done far more than that. Southern didn’t just beat Houston —it controlled them. It dictated the pace and walked out with a definitive 70–62 victory that echoed far beyond the box score.

For anyone tempted to label the HBCU squad’s win over Arizona as a one-off, SU offered a swift and undeniable rebuttal. This was no fluke. Instead, it was a team announcing itself as a real contender.

Against Houston, Southern never trailed. Southern seized control early and eventually built their lead to as many as 16 points. Moreover, they set the tone with disciplined offense, persistent pressure, and defensive intensity that disrupted Houston all night.

Southern’s win came from a complete team effort. Every player who stepped on the floor scored. This balance underscored just how connected this group has become. Off the bench, Olivia Delancy delivered her best performance of the season, serving as the spark plug that ignited Southern’s momentum. She knocked down three of five shots from beyond the arc, hitting more threes in this one game than she had all season. Consequently, her confidence radiated through the lineup.

Southern also dominated through relentless perimeter defense. D’Shantae Edwards set the tone early. Her smothering on-ball pressure disrupted Houston’s rhythm, forced turnovers, and kept the Lady Jaguars firmly in control from start to finish. Together, Southern played as one—disciplined, determined, and unshakably unified—turning a difficult road matchup into yet another emphatic statement victory.

Statistically Speaking: Southern Owned the Edges

The numbers behind the win reveal a team playing complete, connected basketball:

Field Goals: Southern shot 45%, edging Houston’s 41%.

Southern shot 45%, edging Houston’s 41%. Three-Point Shooting: A sharp 46% from deep kept the Cougars chasing.

A sharp 46% from deep kept the Cougars chasing. Free Throws: Southern hit 78% at the line.

Southern hit 78% at the line. Rebounding: Nearly even at 31–32, but Southern grabbed 9 offensive boards.

Nearly even at 31–32, but Southern grabbed 9 offensive boards. Points in the Paint: A decisive 30–20 advantage.

A decisive 30–20 advantage. Points off Turnovers: Southern won this battle 20–12.

Southern won this battle 20–12. Largest Lead: A commanding 16-point cushion.

Even with 10 turnovers, the Lady Jaguars remained more efficient, more poised, and far more prepared than the Cougars.

HBCU squad sends message to the nation

Two signature wins in a row—first against undefeated Arizona, then against Houston—don’t happen by accident. This team is disciplined, deep, and resilient. This HBCU is not sneaking up on anyone anymore.

They’re here.

They’re real.

And they’re a problem.

Ultimately, the Lady Jaguars have officially arrived on the national radar. And if their recent performances are any indication, this is only the beginning.