HBCU knocks off previously unbeaten Power Four squad

HBCU women’s basketball delivered a December shockwave on Wednesday night as Southern University stunned previously unbeaten Arizona on its home floor.

The hardest non-conference schedule in the country isn’t just a talking point for the Southern Lady Jaguars. It’s a weapon. On a crisp night in Tucson, that weapon proved lethal.

Southern marched into the McKale Memorial Center and handed the undefeated Arizona Wildcats their first loss of the season, claiming a gritty 63–57 victory. From the opening tip, the Jaguars controlled the pace, style, and intensity. Although Arizona scored the first bucket of the game, Southern never trailed again in the first half. They later pushed the lead to 16, showcasing the relentless defensive identity that defines their program.

Defense That Travels—and Dominates

Southern University forced Arizona into a season-high 24 turnovers and turned those mistakes into 25 points. As a result, the Wildcats never found a consistent rhythm. Southern’s speed and athleticism fueled that disruption, aligning perfectly with their reputation as a disciplined, defense-first team.

Furthermore, the defense tightened even more in the final minutes. Arizona attempted a late rally, but Southern responded with poise. Junior guard Jestiny Dixon delivered a clutch steal with only 21 seconds remaining. Throughout the finals minutes senior guard Jaylia Reed calmly knocked down key free throws that ultimately sealed the win.

Breakout Performance Powers the Offense

Sophomore forward DeMya Porter delivered a breakout performance, scoring 16 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting in just 21 minutes. While facing Power Four post players, she showed how hard work and preparation pay off. She stayed composed, converted crucial baskets, and scored with confidence both on the block and in the midrange.

Defensively, Porter battled just as fiercely. She challenged every touch Arizona attempted inside, never giving their post players easy opportunities. Her strength and effort were evident on both ends, and her presence stabilized Southern’s attack throughout the night.

A Coach Who Isn’t Afraid of Giants

Head Coach Carlos Funchess has never shied away from powerhouse opponents. In fact, during the 2023–2024 season, Southern stunned Oklahoma on the road, winning 79–70. Tuesday’s upset win serves as yet another example of Funchess building a team that thrives on big-stage moments and embraces difficult challenges.

This HBCU program is no easy win

This victory does far more than hand Arizona its first loss. It reinforces Southern’s rugged scheduling philosophy and strengthens their national profile. Moreover, it sends a clear message to the rest of college basketball about Southern (and HBCU basketball in general):

If you overlook the Lady Jaguars, do so at your own risk.

With discipline, grit, and a defense-first identity, Southern continues carving a path that demands attention and respect beyond the HBCU world.