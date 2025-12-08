Andrew Body wins another National Award

Playing quarterback is never simple. A QB has to command the offense, earn the trust of his teammates, diagnose defenses in real time, and keep himself upright long enough to make plays. For Alabama State’s Andrew Body, the challenge has often extended far beyond the field.

Across three straight seasons, Body has endured season-ending injuries. Each time, he rebuilt, returned, and refused to let setbacks define his career. This year, that perseverance finally received national recognition as the redshirt junior was named the 2025 Stats Perform HBCU National Player of the Year, beating out 10 finalists and edging Delaware State star running back Marquis Gillis for the honor.

The award, selected by an eight-member national panel, recognizes the top player across the 21 HBCU programs competing in FCS football. Body will receive the honor at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Show on Jan. 3 in Nashville.

A Breakthrough Season Despite Another Early Injury

Body’s numbers are even more remarkable considering he played only eight games before a shoulder injury ended his year. Alabama State went 6–2 in those starts and reached the 10-win mark for the first time in 21 years.

The Corpus Christi, Texas native posted one of the most efficient passing seasons in modern SWAC history:

70.5% completion percentage

1,770 passing yards

20 touchdowns, 1 interception

203.6 passer efficiency rating

518 rushing yards and 4 rushing TDs

Andrew Body from Alabama State University.

His six-touchdown explosion in the Magic City Classic against Alabama A&M became one of the defining performances of the HBCU season.

A Leader of One of the Nation’s Most Explosive Offenses

With Body at the helm, Alabama State led or ranked second in 13 major SWAC offensive categories and finished top-12 nationally in seven. The Hornets ranked:

1st in SWAC scoring (42.5 PPG)

1st in 3rd-down conversions (51.8%)

1st in passing efficiency (184.1)

1st in red-zone offense (91.4%)

His early-season performances set the tone. In the opener at UAB, he accounted for 431 total yards and 5 touchdowns in a 52–42 shootout. Two weeks later at Jackson State, he posted a career-high 442 yards of total offense in a narrow 38–34 loss decided at the goal line.

Body was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Year for the 2025 season.

A Journey Defined by Resilience

Body’s road to this moment has been anything but easy. After breaking Texas Southern’s single-season record for offensive yards per game in 2021, he suffered season-ending shoulder injuries in both 2023 and 2024 — the first in TSU’s opener, the second after transferring to Alabama State.

This year, finally healthy, he showed exactly what he is capable of. And he isn’t done. Body has already announced his intent to return in 2026, positioning the Hornets as early SWAC title contenders.

Final Voting Results

Andrew Body, QB, Alabama State – 15 points (3 first-place votes) Marquis Gillis, RB, Delaware State – 12 points Thomas Johnson, DE, North Carolina Central – 7 points Erick Hunter, LB, Morgan State – 5 points

T5. Walker Harris, QB, North Carolina Central – 4 points

T5. Quincy Ivory, DE, Jackson State – 4 points Harold O’Neal III, LB, Hampton – 1 point

T8. Kennedy Parker, LB, Prairie View A&M – 0

T8. James Stewart, DE, Tennessee State – 0

T8. Jarod Washington, DB, South Carolina State – 0

Voting Panel

Stan Becton (NCAA.com), Gene Clemons (Stats Perform), Steven Gaither (HBCU Gameday), Craig Haley (Stats Perform), Sam Herder (HERO Sports), Emory Hunt (CBS Sports Network), Zach McKinnell (Sports Illustrated/FCS Football Central), Reggie Thomas (TheUnderdawg.com)