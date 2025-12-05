HBCU GO releases basketball broadcast schedule

HBCU GO has released its full broadcast lineup for the 2026 women’s and men’s basketball season, and the schedule leans heavily into tradition, rivalry energy, and conference storylines. Beginning January 3, the network will carry 20 doubleheaders across the CIAA, SIAC, and SWAC—many of them matchups that fans circle well in advance.

A Rivalry Game Sets the Tone

The season opens with a familiar showdown: Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman. The two programs have met countless times across multiple eras, but this year’s meeting brings a new layer of intrigue.

Both teams are led by former NBA players who now patrol the sidelines—Charlie Ward for FAMU, and Reggie Theus for BCU. Bethune-Cookman also enters with the confidence of taking Auburn to overtime earlier this season, suggesting the Wildcats may be ready to make a national statement. It’s a fitting opener for a schedule built around competitive balance and emotional weight.

Bethune-Cookman opens up the HBCU GO schedule taking on rival Florida A&M.

Rivalries and Regional Matchups Drive the Middle of the Season

Several midseason games carry real consequences, not just for standings, but for bragging rights.

Virginia Union at Virginia State – February 21

This is one of the most intense atmospheres in HBCU basketball. When VUU and VSU meet, records tend to go out the window. The matchup in Petersburg rarely lacks drama and consistently draws some of the CIAA’s most engaged crowds.

Florida A&M at Jackson State – February 14

A SWAC matchup with postseason implications, and one that lands on Valentine’s weekend. These programs rarely play a quiet game against each other, and this year’s meeting should feel no different.

HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show Returns for 2026

The HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show returns as well, airing after each women’s game. Hosted by Jasmine McKoy, Nicole Hutchison, and Tolly Carr, the show continues to serve as a weekly conversation hub for highlights, context, and cultural viewpoints from around the HBCU sports landscape.

2026 HBCU GO Basketball Broadcast Schedule

(Listed directly from the official HBCU GO schedule graphic)

January

January 3 – 1 PM ET

Florida A&M @ Bethune-Cookman — W&M Doubleheader

Bowie State @ Fayetteville State — W&M Doubleheader

Kentucky State @ Central State — W&M Doubleheader

Alabama A&M @ Texas Southern — W&M Doubleheader

Livingstone @ Winston-Salem State — W&M Doubleheader

February

February 7 – 1 PM ET

Spring Hill @ Savannah State — W&M Doubleheader

Florida A&M @ Jackson State — W&M Doubleheader

Virginia Union @ Virginia State — W&M Doubleheader

Bethune-Cookman @ Southern — W&M Doubleheader

March

March 7 – 1 PM ET

Bethune-Cookman @ Florida A&M — Tape Delay

How to Watch

Games will air through HBCU GO’s broadcast and streaming partners, including local broadcast syndication in select markets, TheGrio, the HBCU GO app and website, Amazon Prime Video, Local Now, FanDuel TV, and the Armed Forces Network.