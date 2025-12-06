Kennesaw State benefits from Jerry Mack’s championship touch

Former North Carolina Central head coach Jerry Mack has officially become one of the biggest stories in FBS football as Kennesaw State capped a stunning 10-3 turnaround season with a Conference USA championship, marking a remarkable rise for a coach who sharpened his craft at an HBCU.

Just a year ago, Kennesaw State was navigating the turbulence of its FBS transition with a 2-10 record. With that uncertain footing, and a fan base bracing for a long rebuild. But that was before Jerry Mack arrived. Twelve months later, the Owls are 10-3, CUSA champions. And the program is preparing for their first-ever bowl appearance after Friday’s thrilling 19-15 win over Jacksonville State.

The title game showcased everything Mack has infused into the program: discipline, resilience, and belief. Championship MVP Amari Odom delivered a masterclass in poise, completing 26 of 32 passes and orchestrating the decisive, under-a-minute touchdown drive. It was an 11-yard strike to Navelle Dean that sealed the Owls’ first CUSA crown. Meanwhile, Mack’s defense pitched the second-longest shutout in CUSA Championship Game history, suffocating Jax State until the 10:20 mark of the fourth quarter.

For longtime observers of Mack, this breakthrough isn’t surprising—just the natural extension of a career built on defying expectations. Before his FBS ascent, Mack engineered a renaissance at North Carolina Central. He won three MEAC titles and establishing himself as one of the brightest young coaches in HBCU football in his 30s. His success there made him a coveted FBS assistant, a rising offensive mind at Rice and beyond. Now, as a first-year FBS head coach, he stands in rarified air.

The Kennesaw State turnaround is historically significant: an eight-game improvement, tying for seventh-best in NCAA history. It is the largest year-over-year leap in Conference USA since FAU in 2017. Mack also became the first first-year head coach to win a CUSA Championship Game in program history, another indicator of how quickly he has elevated the Owls.

With the bowl season approaching, Mack’s name is already circulating as one to watch in the upcoming Power Four carousel. His ability to build culture, innovate offensively, and develop quarterbacks places him squarely on the radar of programs ready for bold leadership.

But for now, Jerry Mack and Kennesaw State are enjoying a moment that seemed impossible last fall: champions, contenders, and one of the best stories in college football.