Auburn rides huge FT advantage to OT win over HBCU



AUBURN, Ala. — The No. 20 Auburn Tigers opened the 2025–26 college basketball season with a narrow 95–90 overtime victory over a resilient HBCU program in Bethune-Cookman on Monday night. The Tigers were pushed to the limit before escaping behind a decisive advantage at the free-throw line.

38 freethrows to 7? Cute.



I’ve witnessed both sides being physical, but GOT YOU. — Liv Antilla (@livforhoops) November 4, 2025

Free Throws Make the Difference

Auburn’s margin came largely from the stripe, where it outscored the Wildcats 27–8. Keyshawn Hall was nearly automatic, going 16-for-18 from the line en route to a game-high 28 points. Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton combined for 24 more, and both were steady late as Auburn survived a furious Bethune-Cookman rally that forced overtime.



The HBCU squad from Daytona Beach shot nearly 51 percent from the field and an impressive 54.5 percent from beyond the arc, but the foul disparity proved too much to overcome. Auburn attempted 38 free throws to Bethune-Cookman’s nine, a gap that loomed large as the game wore on.

HBCU squad came to play

Bethune-Cookman, representing the SWAC, refused to be intimidated by the nationally ranked Tigers. Guard Arterio Morris led the HBCU effort with 20 points and five three-pointers, while forward Daniel Rouzan added 16 points and six rebounds inside. Quentin Heady was the heart of the Wildcats’ attack, scoring 21 points with several key plays down the stretch, including the free throws that tied the game at 81–81 and forced overtime.



The Wildcats actually led 83–81 early in the extra period after an Ariel Bland put-back, but Auburn responded with an 11–5 run sparked by Hall and Overton. The Tigers’ depth and ability to draw contact ultimately decided it.

Auburn’s Frontcourt Answers the Call

While Hall and Pettiford carried the scoring load, Auburn’s frontcourt was crucial in the second half. Freshman forward KeShawn Murphy delivered 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while Elyjah Freeman added eight points and two key dunks to shift momentum late.

A Wake-Up Call for Auburn

For Auburn, this season opener was far from routine. The Tigers entered the night as heavy favorites against the HBCU visitors but needed all 45 minutes to prevail. The close call served as both a warning and a reminder that early-season chemistry can be fragile.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman walked away with national respect — an HBCU program that outshot and outplayed a Top 25 SEC team for long stretches, proving it can compete on college basketball’s biggest stage.