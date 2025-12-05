SWAC Championship game will come down to this

The 2025 SWAC Championship Game brings Jackson State and Prairie View A&M together with a conference title and Celebration Bowl berth on the line. This week’s media call provided a clear picture of how each side views the matchup — directly from the voices of the commissioner and both head coaches.

Prairie View A&M: Tremaine Jackson on the Moment, the Offense, the Defense, and the Blueprint

Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson made the importance of this game clear from the start.

He said, “We know we’re the last two teams standing in our conference, and we’re getting ourselves prepared to play a really great opponent, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Jackson described how his offense has transformed over the course of the season.

“It’s just been us finding our groove. We knew it was always there. Our players have done a great job taking what people give us, and our coaches have tried not to out-scheme ourselves,” Jackson said.

On his nationally ranked defense — a unit Prairie View has built without star power or hype — Jackson was matter-of-fact.

“I’m really proud of our defense and the way they come to work. They’re a no-name defense. They’re not household names, just guys who come to work and do what we tell them to do.”

He also explained the daily framework that guides his program.

“We go over our blueprint every day, and one of our foundational goals is consistently compete for championships. We’ve been playing in December for a long time, and that’s why we came here.”

And when discussing what it will take to win, Jackson was clear:

“If we tackle well, if we can run the football, throw the football, and not turn it over, then we should have a good Prairie View A&M day. If we turn it over, it’s not going to go well.”

Jackson State: T.C. Taylor on Identity, Preparation, Experience, and Home-Field Advantage

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor opened his remarks reiteraring the program’s offensive identity, driven by running back Ahmad Miller.

You’ve seen what a healthy Ahmad Miller means to this program. When you play Jackson State, you know we’re going to run the football. That’s our identity, and our guys will be ready,” Taylor said.

On Prairie View’s strengths, Taylor was direct.

“Prairie View is a very sound football team in all three phases. Defensively, they’re elite, and offensively they’re scoring a ton of points. We’ve got to be on our A-game this weekend.”

He also addressed how Jackson State’s season — filled with close games, pressure moments, and high-stakes finishes — prepared the team for a championship environment.

“This is the 2025 SWAC Championship. Last year is last year. This new roster has been battle tested — blowouts, tight games, nail-biters — and that gets you ready for championship football,” said Taylor.

And hosting the title game was a specific goal the players achieved.

“We talked all year about hosting the SWAC Championship. Our team executed that goal. Our fans will show up — they’ve done it all year — and it’ll be a great atmosphere, rain or not.”

The Final Word Before Kickoff at SWAC Championship

Saturday’s championship showdown features the top teams from each division, a Prairie View squad playing its best football of the season, and a Jackson State team built on physicality and battle-tested resolve.

Most importantly, the coaches themselves made the stakes clear — not through hype or headlines, but through their own words:

Jackson: consistently compete for championships.

Taylor: run the football, defend the Vet.

