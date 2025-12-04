Former HBCU All-American Earns All-ACC Selection

Former North Carolina A&T standout Karon Prunty wasted no time proving he belongs on the Power Four stage. In his first season with Wake Forest, the senior defensive back earned Third-Team All-ACC honors, adding another milestone to a career built on consistency, lockdown coverage, and development from an HBCU football program.

A Star Born at an HBCU

Before transferring to Wake Forest, Prunty was one of the most respected defensive backs in the HBCU ranks. He became a household name at NCAT, earning All-Conference honors every year dating back to 2022, his redshirt sophomore season.

Prunty burst onto the scene in dramatic fashion. His first career start came against rival North Carolina Central in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Under the bright lights, he delivered eight tackles, including three solos, showing everyone he was built for the moment.

He followed that performance with a breakout season, finishing the year with four interceptions, the most in the conference. His length at 6’2”, paired with elite footwork and instincts, made quarterbacks think twice about throwing his way. Over the next two seasons, he added 70 tackles, proving he’s more than a coverage specialist—he’s a physical defender scouts love.

Leaving NCAT for a Bigger Challenge

Despite Prunty’s dominance, the wins didn’t come. NCAT managed only two combined wins over two seasons, and the senior realized it was time for a new challenge. He entered the transfer portal, betting on himself, and didn’t have to go far to find a new home. Wake Forest, only 30 miles away from North Carolina A&T, brought him in, giving him a fresh opportunity on a bigger stage.

Immediate Impact in the ACC

Prunty delivered instantly. In his redshirt senior season with the Demon Deacons, he recorded:

34 total tackles

19 solo tackles

8 pass breakups

Against ACC competition, he held his own and often thrived. His strong play earned him Third-Team All-ACC honors, proving he could translate his HBCU success to one of college football’s toughest conferences.

HBCU Talent Continues to Shine on Bigger Stages

Prunty’s emergence mirrors the rise of other HBCU athletes transitioning into Power Four programs. One of the most notable this season is J’Mari Taylor, the former North Carolina Central running back who starred for Virginia and also earned All-ACC recognition.

Their success sparks an important question: Are HBCU athletes getting the respect they deserve?

For years, critics have questioned the competitiveness of HBCU conferences. But players like Prunty and Taylor keep proving that talent is talent, no matter the conference. They aren’t just competing—they’re excelling, dominating, and earning major postseason honors.

The last two seasons have shown a clear trend. HBCU athletes can thrive on the biggest stages, and more players are beginning to receive national attention. With transfers like Prunty and Taylor leading the way, the narrative around HBCU football continues to evolve.

Karon Prunty’s journey—from North Carolina A&T standout to All-ACC defensive back—serves as another reminder: Never underestimate HBCU talent.