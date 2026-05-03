Top Ten MEAC scorer transfers to NCAT Hoops

North Carolina A&T has landed a proven scorer out of the MEAC.

Ponce James, one of the conference’s top offensive threats last season, announced Saturday on Instagram that he is transferring from Delaware State to NCAT. The move gives the Aggies an experienced guard who can help address key scoring needs.

Ponce James among MEAC’s top scorers

James ranked among the top 10 scorers in the MEAC during the 2025-26 season.

He finished ninth in the conference at 13.6 points per game, totaling 368 points over 27 games. He shot efficiently across the board, knocking down 128 field goals, including 40 from three-point range.

That production placed him alongside some of the MEAC’s top offensive names, including Howard standouts Bryce Harris and Cedric Taylor III, as well as Norfolk State’s Anthony McComb III.

James proved he can score in multiple ways. He stretched defenses with his perimeter shooting and attacked off the dribble when needed.

Why this move matters for NCAT

NCAT needed scoring help.

The Aggies finished last season at 11-19 overall and just 4-14 in conference play. While they averaged 75.1 points per game, they struggled in key areas that often decide games.

They were outscored by opponents (77.8 points per game allowed)

They shot just 31.7% from three-point range

They averaged only 11.9 assists per game

Their assist-to-turnover ratio (0.9) ranked as a concern

James directly addresses several of those issues.

His ability to create his own shot and score from deep could help improve spacing and efficiency. Just as important, he brings experience against HBCU competition, which reduces the adjustment curve.

Immediate impact potential

James should compete for a major role right away.

The Aggies lacked consistent perimeter production last season, especially from players who could take over stretches of a game. James has already shown he can handle that responsibility.

He also adds a level of offensive reliability that the Aggies did not consistently have in close games.

If he maintains similar production, NCAT offense could take a noticeable step forward.