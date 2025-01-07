Wake Forest football adds another HBCU transfer

Karon Prunty, another former North Carolina A&T player, is taking his talents from the Greensboro, NC-based HBCU to Wake Forest football.



Prunty, a former star cornerback at NC A&T, is the latest former Aggie and HBCU player to hit the portal and land on the west side of Winston-Salem at Wake Forest.



Wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter, who started his career at A&T, committed to Wake Forest last week after a pair of seasons at Cincinnati. Linebacker Jacob Roberts, who played with Berkhalter and Prunty, spent his final college season at Wake Forest in 2023.

Karon Prunty played three solid seasons at Wake Forest. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Prunty is a 6’2, 180-pound cornerback from Portsmouth, VA. He was a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, ranked the 30th best player from the state. Prunty transferred to North Carolina A&T from the University of Kansas in 2022 after earning All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades. He also earned 247 True Freshman All-American recognition before landing on the east side of Greensboro. He was named first-team All-Big South during his first year in Greensboro.

A third different conference recognized Prunty’s talents the following season when the CAA Football Conference named him a third-team all-conference selection. Prunty earned all-conference accolades for the fourth straight season in 2024 by making 27 tackles, one sack, one interception, four pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry. Twenty-three of Prunty’s tackles were solo.

Now Prunty will take his talents to the ACC just one season after North Carolina A&T kicked off its season against Wake Forest football.