Wake Forest football adds another HBCU transfer

Karon Prunty, another former North Carolina A&T player, is taking his talents from the Greensboro, NC-based HBCU to Wake Forest football.
Prunty, a former star cornerback at NC A&T, is the latest former Aggie and HBCU player to hit the portal and land on the west side of Winston-Salem at Wake Forest.
Wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter, who started his career at A&T, committed to Wake Forest last week after a pair of seasons at Cincinnati. Linebacker Jacob Roberts, who played with Berkhalter and Prunty, spent his final college season at Wake Forest in 2023.
Prunty is a 6’2, 180-pound cornerback from Portsmouth, VA. He was a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, ranked the 30th best player from the state. Prunty transferred to North Carolina A&T from the University of Kansas in 2022 after earning All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades. He also earned 247 True Freshman All-American recognition before landing on the east side of Greensboro. He was named first-team All-Big South during his first year in Greensboro.
A third different conference recognized Prunty’s talents the following season when the CAA Football Conference named him a third-team all-conference selection. Prunty earned all-conference accolades for the fourth straight season in 2024 by making 27 tackles, one sack, one interception, four pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry. Twenty-three of Prunty’s tackles were solo.
Now Prunty will take his talents to the ACC just one season after North Carolina A&T kicked off its season against Wake Forest football.