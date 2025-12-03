HBCU Wrestlers Break into National Rankings

For decades, Morgan State wrestling lived only in yearbooks and alumni stories. Now, the HBCU wrestling program has added a powerful new chapter to its comeback. This week, two Bears officially cracked the national rankings. As a result, the return is no longer symbolic. It is real, measurable, and nationally respected.

Eugene Harney and Javaan Yarbrough, both in their first season with the Bears, earned national recognition this week. In turn, they delivered another historic milestone for HBCU athletics in Division I wrestling.

Eugene Harney’s Rise at 149 for the Bears

Harney, a Cincinnati, Ohio native, enters the national rankings at No. 33 at 149 pounds for Morgan State wrestling. Earlier this season, he secured a statement win over then-No. 27 Wynton Denkins. That victory announced his arrival on the national stage for the Bears.

However, Harney has absorbed losses to Kaden Cassidy, Layton Schneider, and Kyle Schickel. Even so, his 10-1 overall record keeps him firmly in the national picture. As a result, Morgan State now holds rare positioning among active HBCU wrestling programs.

Javaan Yarbrough Adds Another National Ranking for Morgan State

Meanwhile, Yarbrough, who hails from Akron, Ohio, debuts at No. 31 at 133 pounds. Through the early season, he owns a 4-2 record for Morgan State wrestling.

For an HBCU program still early in its revival, this ranking carries added meaning. It confirms that the Bears are gaining national credibility. At the same time, it strengthens Morgan State’s growing footprint across multiple weight classes.

The Kenny Monday Effect

At the center of the rebuild stands the head coach, Kenny Monday, an Olympic gold medalist. Under his leadership, HBCU wrestling is no longer rebuilding quietly. Instead, Morgan State wrestling is rebuilding in full view of the national stage.

Xavier Doolin Keeps Morgan State Wrestling Ranked

Still, the Bears’ national presence does not end with these two newcomers. Morgan State senior Xavier Doolin remains ranked No. 28 nationally, even though he hasn’t competed this season. Once active, he will give the Bears another ranked weapon in the lineup.

Why This Matters for HBCU Wrestling

Few HBCUs sponsor Division I wrestling. Because of that, Morgan State’s rise carries national significance. These rankings open doors not only for the Bears. More importantly, they expand opportunity for future Black wrestlers seeking elite competition within HBCU athletics.

Morgan State Faces National Test vs No. 10 NC State

Now, the Bears face their next measuring stick. Morgan State wrestling returns to action Sunday, Dec. 7, against No. 10 NC State and Davidson. The duals will be held at Willow Springs High School in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

As a result, Harney and Yarbrough will receive immediate chances to validate their rankings. For the program, this weekend offers another defining moment.

Final HBCU Statement

From yearbook relic to national relevance, Morgan’s wrestling’s return is now part of the HBCU sports movement. The Bears are ranked, tested, and building something real. For now, the climb continues.