HBCU Battles Ranked Opponent in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Coppin State is back in the NCAA Tournament, and the HBCU program faces a major challenge. After winning the MEAC title, the Eagles earned the league’s automatic bid. They will meet No. 2 Arizona State on Thursday, December 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The match will be played at Desert Financial Arena and will stream on ESPN+. It also marks Coppin State’s second NCAA appearance in three seasons.

Coppin State’s Leading Attackers

Coppin State’s offense begins with MEAC Player of the Year TaKenya Stafford. She produced a school-record 486 kills on .224 hitting and added 22 double-doubles. Her 3.68 kills per set show her value in high-pressure moments. She also contributed 2.64 digs per set and 44 blocks, which made her one of the most complete players in HBCU volleyball.

The Eagles also rely on MEAC Rookie of the Year Cherisse Atilano. She averages 2.70 kills and 2.80 digs per set. In the middle, Kayden Cupid adds efficient scoring on .316 hitting and anchors the block with 99 total stops. That combination gives Coppin State options at every level of the floor.

A Three-Setter System That Works

Coppin State runs a rare three-setter rotation, and it has helped the Eagles reach 1,665 kills. Seniors Azul Pilahg and Andrea Serrano combine for more than 9.30 assists per set. Redshirt freshman Andrea Cintron adds size, tempo, and 27 service aces. Because of their combined skill sets, the Eagles can spread the ball and adjust quickly.

Coppin State’s Defensive Strength

On defense, MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Coco Figueroa controls the backcourt with 590 digs. At the net, redshirt senior Ahzhi Coleman adds a career-high 70 blocks. As a result, Coppin State can challenge most front lines.

Arizona State’s National Profile

Arizona State enters the match at 26–3 after winning the Big 12 title. The Sun Devils are led by opposite Noemie Glover, a semifinalist for National Player of the Year with 375 kills. They also feature veteran hitters Bailey Miller and Tatum Parrott, who have more than 2,000 career kills combined. In addition, middle blockers Colby Neal and Ella Lomigora form one of the strongest duos in the field. The setters, Sydney Henry and Brynn Covell, guide an efficient and balanced offense.

A High-Level Test for Coppin State

Coppin State enters as the underdog, but the Eagles have experience and depth. Since the team has played its best volleyball late in the year, the matchup offers a clear chance to extend the program’s rise. For an HBCU program pushing onto the national stage, this NCAA tournament stage carries real meaning.