Jackson State lands three-star QB over HBCU rivals

HBCU national champ Jackson State just scored a major recruiting win, landing a commitment from three-star quarterback Sammy Dunn of Mobile, AL. The Jackson State Tigers continue to build on their championship momentum, and securing a top-tier Class of 2026 passer signals that the future of the program remains in strong hands.

Dunn, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback from Vigor High School, is rated a 84 three-star in the 247Sports Composite. He ranks No. 129 among quarterbacks nationally, No. 102 in Alabama, and No. 2,288 overall. Dunn had been committed to Army since May of 2025 before flipping to JSU, choosing the defending HBCU champions over a slate of regional offers that included Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Mississippi Valley State, Southern Miss, Austin Peay, North Alabama, Samford, Tuskegee, and others.

Jackson State keeping QB room stocked

For Jackson State, the timing couldn’t be better. Veteran starter Jacobian Morgan is in his final season, leaving a sizable void in the quarterback room after guiding the Tigers back to national prominence. Backup Jared Lockhart, who started five games this season and delivered a perfect record in those appearances, has proven himself capable. Still, the staff has made it clear that stocking the QB pipeline is a priority for sustaining long-term success.

Dunn fits that vision perfectly. At Vigor, he has shown strong command of the offense, mobility when plays break down, and the arm talent to push the ball vertically — traits that align well with the Tigers’ evolving offensive identity. His frame suggests room for continued physical development, and his competitive résumé in Alabama’s high-level football ecosystem gives JSU a promising developmental quarterback with upside.

Landing a rising prospect from a talent-rich area like Mobile reinforces Jackson State’s recruiting pull across the Deep South — especially among players who see the Tigers as a proven pathway to winning championships at an HBCU powerhouse.

Dunn’s commitment doesn’t just strengthen the future; it underscores that JSU continues to recruit like a champion.