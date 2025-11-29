HBCU kicker goes viral after kicking at marching band

A halftime incident at one of the most storied HBCU rivalry games of the year has sparked widespread reaction online and prompted an official response from Alabama State athletics.

During Thursday’s Turkey Day Classic between Alabama State and Tuskegee University, a video surfaced showing Tuskegee kicker Lorcan Ryans practicing kicks on the field while the Alabama State Mighty Marching Hornets were in the middle of their halftime performance. Ryans, a junior from Limerick, Ireland, lined up and sent multiple kicks into the direction of the band as they performed at midfield. When he went to retrieve one of the balls, he was confronted by a band member. The video shows Ryans shoving the student before walking away.

The clip spread quickly across social media, generating everything from jokes to sharp criticism. Many HBCU fans noted that halftime performances carry deep cultural significance within HBCU game day traditions, and that interrupting the band—especially during a rivalry as historic as Alabama State vs. Tuskegee—crosses a line of respect.

By Friday afternoon, Alabama State Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Jason Cable issued a formal statement addressing the situation. In the statement, shared across the university’s social platforms, Cable called the incident “unacceptable and unwarranted,” emphasizing that it did not reflect the spirit of healthy rivalry between the two institutions.

“The incident involving a member of the Tuskegee football team pushing a member of the Mighty Marching Hornets at the conclusion of halftime was both unacceptable and unwarranted,” Cable said. “It in no way reflects the spirit of healthy rivalry or the character of either historic institution.”

Cable added that Tuskegee Vice President Reginald Ruffin reached out directly, and he expressed confidence that the university would take appropriate action on its end.

For many longtime Turkey Day Classic observers, the moment stood in stark contrast to the century-long legacy of pride, tradition, and mutual respect that defines the HBCU football culture surrounding the holiday matchup. While tensions can run high in rivalry settings, fans and alumni across both programs quickly noted that halftime belongs to the band—a sacred pillar of the HBCU experience.

As conversations continue online, both Alabama State and Tuskegee officials appear aligned in addressing the incident swiftly and maintaining the longstanding standard of excellence, respect, and tradition that defines the Turkey Day Classic.