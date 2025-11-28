North Carolina A&T football undergoes promised staff changes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Change has officially begun at North Carolina A&T following a difficult 2-10 football season that exposed the challenges of rebuilding one of HBCU football’s most recently-storied programs.

The athletics department confirmed on Friday that the program has made staff changes at the wide receiver coach/recruiting coordinator and outside linebacker positions, and that veteran offensive line coach Ron Mattes has retired. No further comment will be made by the school or the football program regarding the personnel moves.



According to North Carolina A&T records, Nate Poole, who had served as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator since 2020, is no longer with the program. Poole joined the Aggies under former head coach Sam Washington and was retained by Vincent Brown in 2023 and later by current head coach Shawn Gibbs. Terry Lantz, the outside linebackers coach since 2017, also departs after eight seasons in Greensboro.



The announcement comes as Gibbs turns his focus to reshaping the roster and staff after his first full season at the helm.

A Season of Hard Lessons

During his final press conference before the season-ending loss to Elon, Gibbs delivered an impassioned, at times weary reflection on the state of the program.



“I’m tired of coming up here week after week saying the same things,” Gibbs said. “It’s embarrassing. But I’m fully committed to changing this program for the better.”



The first-year head coach acknowledged that North Carolina A&T has a long way to go to regain the standard once set under legends like Bill Hayes and Rod Broadway. He took full responsibility for the team’s shortcomings, particularly its lack of consistency and defensive breakdowns.

“It hasn’t been the case when you’ve given up 60 points four times,” Gibbs said. “I’ve got to figure out what I’ve got to do to get people to buy in more than we’ve bought in.”

“If You’re Not All In, Leave Now”

Gibbs’ closing remarks in that session underscored the urgency of a new culture at North Carolina A&T. He said he wanted coaches and players who believe in the mission now, not someday.

“I need guys that are concerned about beating Elon this week rather than thinking about what school they’re going to transfer to next season,” he said. “If you’re not all in … then leave. Go ahead and leave now.”

That intensity foreshadowed Friday’s moves. The coach made clear that personnel changes—among both staff and players—were inevitable.

“This program will look different next year from a personnel standpoint,” Gibbs said. “The only thing I care about is having the right people involved with this program, people that are dedicated to helping North Carolina A&T become what it’s capable of being.”

Bright Spots Amid the Struggle

Despite the record, there were highlights. The Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) named six Aggies to its postseason All-Conference teams. Junior return specialist Elijah Kennedy earned first-team honors as a punt returner and third-team recognition as a kick returner. Graduate kicker Andrew “Money” Brown and defensive tackle Marquis Hood were named to the second team. Graduate lineman Korion Sharpe, cornerback Aaron Harris, and defensive end Tim Alderman received honorable mention.



Those awards underscore that the talent foundation remains strong — particularly among veterans who continued to compete despite a difficult season.

What Comes Next For North Carolina A&T

The offseason will test Gibbs’ ability to recruit and retain players in the transfer-portal era. Throughout the year, he emphasized the need for North Carolina A&T to expand its recruiting reach and attract athletes ready to buy into his message of discipline, urgency, and pride in the program.

The coming months will likely bring more turnover, but Gibbs has made it clear that change is necessary.



“We owe this university better,” he said. “With humility and urgency and accountability and with a fire to get it right, we’re going to build this program into something everybody can be proud of.”

After a 2-10 campaign, that rebuilding process has already begun. For Gibbs, the hard part starts now — reshaping North Carolina A&T football into a team that once again matches its proud legacy.