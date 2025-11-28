HBCU Basketball: D2 takes down D1 in DC

The annual HBCU In DC event delivered another memorable moment on Wednesday as Virginia State held off Delaware State 62–58 in a gritty CIAA–MEAC showdown. The Trojans’ wire-to-wire toughness set the tone in a matchup that showcased the depth, pride, and competitiveness that defines HBCU basketball.



Virginia State came out firing, posting 42 first-half points behind a blistering 8-for-12 effort from three. Jared White put on a clinic early, knocking down four triples in the opening period on his way to a team-high 19 points. His shot-making helped the Trojans build an 18-point lead, their largest of the night.

Delaware State refused to go away. Zion Bethea’s relentless rim attacks powered a second-half surge, as he dropped 14 of his 16 points after halftime. The Hornets dominated the glass after the break and clawed back to tie the game twice, eventually pulling within one possession in the final minute.

Virginia State shows championship DNA

But Virginia State closed with championship-level composure. Marcus Jackson hit a clutch jumper with 2:31 remaining, giving the Trojans breathing room before White delivered the dagger at the free-throw line, sinking four straight shots in the final 21 seconds. The Trojans’ bench also came up big, contributing 25 points and timely defensive stops.



Defensively, Virginia State leaned on its physicality and discipline. Brandon Hilliard anchored the interior with seven rebounds and two steals, while the Trojans’ perimeter defenders forced Delaware State into a 2-for-13 night from beyond the arc.

Another D2 HBCU win

With the win, Virginia State not only grabs bragging rights in an HBCU heavyweight matchup, but also proves its ability to execute under pressure. For a program looking to repeat as CIAA, this victory offers an early-season blueprint for success: defend hard, hit timely shots, and trust the depth that makes this Trojans squad dangerous.

Another classic in DC—and another reminder of the talent and tradition thriving across the HBCU basketball landscape.