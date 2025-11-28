Turkey Day Classic ends incredible Alabama State season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — What began as a potential upset quickly turned into a historic rout, as Alabama State erased a 21–14 deficit and stormed past Tuskegee 58–21 in the 101st Turkey Day Classic on Thursday at ASU Stadium. The Hornets scored 44 unanswered points, closing their regular season at 10–2, their first double-digit win campaign since 2004.

Tuskegee (5–6) delivered the opening blows, stunning the home crowd by scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. Quarterback Michael Franklin ignited the Golden Tigers with a 67-yard strike on the game’s first drive, then added two short rushing touchdowns as Tuskegee outpaced its season scoring average in the first quarter alone.

But Alabama State never blinked.

The Hornets responded immediately with a lightning-quick three-play, 75-yard drive to cut the deficit, and quarterback Te’Sean Smoot found his rhythm from there. Smoot punched in a one-yard score before the end of the opening quarter to make it 21–14, setting the stage for a second-quarter avalanche.

Smoot tied the game at 21 on an 11-yard touchdown pass early in the second, and Alabama State seized its first lead on a bruising 82-yard, 10-play march capped by Marcus Harris II’s six-yard run. Moments later, the momentum swung permanently when Ta’Shaun Sims stepped in front of a Franklin pass and returned it 42 yards for a pick-six, sending ASU into halftime with a commanding advantage.

From that point on, the Hornets turned the Classic into a showcase.

Smoot delivered one of the greatest performances in Turkey Day history, finishing 20-of-24 for 422 yards and four touchdowns, part of a 463-yard passing day for the Hornets’ offense. He opened the third quarter with a crisp 12-yard touchdown to Derick Harden, then connected with Manny Thompson from 13 yards out on the next possession to push the margin even further.

Alabama State’s receivers were relentless. Jalen Jones posted a career-high 189 yards on six receptions, including a 69-yard catch-and-run. Ajai Harrell, Dylan Djete, and Harden all added chunk plays as ASU averaged an astounding 18.5 yards per completion.

On the ground, the Hornets mixed in timely production. Harris led with 34 yards and a touchdown, while a committee of backs contributed 135 rushing yards and three scores.

Defensively, Alabama State stiffened after Tuskegee’s initial surge. The Hornets forced three interceptions — two by Sims and another by Jalil Lenore, who returned his for 37 yards — and shut out the Golden Tigers over the final three quarters. ASU also held Tuskegee to 150 rushing yards after giving up early explosives.

By the fourth quarter, the only drama left was the final margin. Alabama State tacked on two more scores in the closing frame, punctuating one of its most dominant Turkey Day efforts in program history.

With the win, the Hornets capped a statement regular season under head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., setting the stage for postseason honors, transfer-portal evaluations, and an energized offseason.