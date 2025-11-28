Alcorn State beats Indiana State, former SWAC Player of the Year

Alcorn State finally broke through on Thursday afternoon, earning its first win of the season with an 81–74 road victory at Indiana State — despite a strong performance from former SWAC Player of the Year Sterling Young, who led the Sycamores with 18 points. The Braves, tested by one of the nation’s toughest early schedules, looked sharp and composed in a wire-to-wire performance inside Hulman Center in Terre Haute.

A battle-tested Alcorn State finally breaks through

Coming into the matchup at 0–7, Alcorn State’s record masked a brutal reality: every game had been on the road, and nearly all against high-major opponents. The Braves opened the year at Florida State, South Alabama, Minnesota, Maryland, Howard, LSU, and Oklahoma.

That trial-by-fire clearly hardened them.

On Thursday, Alcorn State shot 51 percent, controlled the paint, and overwhelmed Indiana State with effort and balance.

Balanced scoring powers the Braves

Alcorn State delivered its most complete offensive performance of the season:

Jameel Morris: 18 points (7–13 FG), steadying force all game

18 points (7–13 FG), steadying force all game Shane Lancaster: 13 points in 19 efficient minutes

13 points in 19 efficient minutes Bryson Calamese: 14 points off the bench (6–8 FG, 2 threes)

14 points off the bench (6–8 FG, 2 threes) Tycen McDaniels: 12 points, 10 rebounds , interior anchor

12 points, , interior anchor Nick Woodard: 8 points, 9 rebounds, relentless on the boards

The Braves seized a 43–33 rebounding advantage, including 13 offensive boards that gave them control even when Indiana State made short-lived pushes.

Young leads Indiana State, but the Sycamores struggle from the field

Sterling Young — who starred at Florida A&M and earned SWAC Player of the Year honors last season — was Indiana State’s most consistent weapon. He attacked early, got to the line late, and finished a perfect 7-for-7 on free throws.

Camp Wagner added 14 points, while Ian Scott and Xavier Hall had 12 each.

But the Sycamores never found rhythm:

38% shooting

21% from three

17 turnovers

Young kept them competitive, but Alcorn’s physicality and depth carried the day.

Key Stats

FG%: Alcorn 51% | ISU 38%

3PT%: Alcorn 30% | ISU 21%

Rebounds: Alcorn 43 | ISU 33

Bench Points: Alcorn 22 | ISU 10

Turnovers: Alcorn 13 | ISU 17

What’s next

Alcorn State (1–7) continues its road swing at Louisiana Tech on Nov. 29 before traveling to face nationally ranked Iowa State on Dec. 3. Indiana State returns home still searching for consistency around its new star.