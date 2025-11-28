Former SWAC Player of the Year coming into form at Indiana State

Thursday afternoon marked another reminder that Sterling Young has a game that travels, no matter the conference.

The former SWAC Player of the Year at Florida A&M continued to establish himself as Indiana State’s most reliable scorer, finishing with 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 35 minutes against Alcorn State. Young attacked the lane with confidence, knocked down tough midrange looks, and delivered another perfect night at the free-throw line (7-for-7).

A Growing Role at Indiana State

Through eight games this season, Young is averaging:

10.6 points per game

35.6% FG | 35.3% 3PT | 83.3% FT

1.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists

0.9 steals per game

He entered the Alcorn matchup averaging just over 10 points in road contests, but his 18-point outing on Thursday was his strongest performance away from Terre Haute so far.

From Tallahassee to the Missouri Valley

Last season at Florida A&M, Young was the centerpiece of a Rattlers team that outperformed expectations. He led the SWAC in scoring in conference play (19.8 PPG) while shooting an efficient 46 percent from the field. That production earned him:

2024–25 SWAC Player of the Year

First-Team All-SWAC honors

Reputation as one of the league’s toughest shot-makers

Indiana State brought him in for scoring punch — and he’s delivering it.

Recent Form

Young’s last five outings reflect a player finding rhythm:

18 vs Alcorn State (35.7% FG, perfect FT)

(35.7% FG, perfect FT) 8 @ Louisiana Tech

3 vs Ball State

10 vs Louisiana Tech

14 @ Duke

Even as Indiana State’s offense fluctuates, Young remains a steadying force, able to generate offense when possessions stall.

What’s Next

Now 4–4 on the season, Indiana State leans heavily on Young’s ability to create his own shot and absorb defensive pressure. As Missouri Valley play approaches, the Sycamores will need Sterling Young and his SWAC-tested scoring instincts more than ever.