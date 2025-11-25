Stephen A. Smith’s HBCU Knowlewdge Shines on First Take

Few figures in sports media have represented HBCU culture as consistently and proudly as Stephen A. Smith, the Winston-Salem State University alum whose outspoken, unmistakable presence has made him ESPN’s highest-paid commentator. His flagship program, First Take, remains the No. 1-rated sports talk show in the country.

In recent years, Smith—along with Ryan Clark, Shae Cornette, and Cam Newton—has taken First Take on the road during football season. The crew visits HBCU campuses across the nation. Earlier iterations of the show included Molly Qerim and Max Kellerman, but it was in 2021 when Smith made his first stop at Florida A&M University, coinciding with the unveiling of Will Packer’s amphitheater.

First Take from Daytona Beach

On November 19, the show wrapped up its 2025 HBCU tour in Daytona Beach at Bethune-Cookman University. Historic Moore Gymnasium was filled to capacity well before the broadcast as ESPN’s production trucks transformed the venue into a spirited, high-energy pep-rally atmosphere.

Ninety minutes before showtime, anticipation was already at a fever pitch. Students were energized by DJs and the full Marching Wildcats band—despite ESPN’s request for a smaller pep band. Director Donovan Wells insisted on showcasing his entire ensemble, placing the full band on the floor directly behind the hosts.

When the hosts emerged, the excitement surged. Clark, Cornette, and Newton worked the crowd, but all eyes were fixed on the entrance for Smith, whose arrival drew thunderous applause. His mission over the past two seasons—to spotlight smaller HBCUs and celebrate their unique cultures—placed Bethune-Cookman at center stage.

One of the highlights of the broadcast was the appearance of B-CU athletic director and men’s basketball head coach Reggie Theus. Introduced with clips from his NBA days with the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic, Theus immediately ignited the crowd with the traditional “Hail Wildcats” chant. With the Florida Blue Florida Classic only two days away, his playful follow-up—“Hail Rattlers”—was met with an emphatic, unified “Hell No!”

SAS’s HBCU Experience

Clark and Cornette opened with introductory questions to ease Theus into the conversation. Then Smith stepped in—bringing with him a perspective shaped by real HBCU experience. His questions reflected a deep understanding of HBCU culture and history, elevating the dialogue with authenticity and respect.

Smith asked Theus about his journey to the HBCU world. “I’m from the West Coast—I didn’t know anything about HBCUs,” Theus admitted. “When I got here, I studied and understood what this means to our fanbase. And when you think about the legacy of Dr. Bethune… I bought in all the way. I get chills thinking about what her legacy represents. A Black woman in 1904, starting with $1.50 while people laughed at her. And look where we are 120 years later.”

First Take concluded its 2025 HBCU tour in Daytona Beach to a campus that was eager, prepared, and proud to step into the national spotlight. Capped by a host who speaks the language, understands the culture, and celebrates it with intention.