ESPN First Take hitting four HBCUs in fall 2025

ESPN’s First Take is going all in on HBCU coverage this fall with its most ambitious schedule yet. The popular debate show, hosted by Stephen A. Smith — himself a proud HBCU graduate of Winston-Salem State University — will spotlight four campuses and events across the country. The schedule includes two storylines that tie directly into the historic coaching debuts of former NFL stars Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson.

Michael Vick headlines ESPN’s First Take Start

The season kicks off on August 28 at Norfolk State University, setting the stage for Michael Vick’s first game as head coach of the Spartans. Few names in football resonate more strongly than Vick, a Virginia native whose career electrified both college and professional football. His arrival at Norfolk State has drawn national attention, and First Take is positioning itself front and center.



By choosing Norfolk State as its first stop, First Take highlights not only the excitement around Michael Vick but also the growing spotlight on HBCU athletics. For Norfolk State, this marks a pivotal moment in both football and institutional visibility.



Classic Rivalries on National Television

On October 24, First Take will broadcast live from Birmingham, Alabama, at the Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola. The annual matchup between Alabama State and Alabama A&M is the largest HBCU football classic in the nation, drawing tens of thousands of fans. Featuring the show in the heart of this tradition underscores ESPN’s commitment to amplifying HBCU culture, rivalries, and pageantry.

Vick vs. Jackson: A Showdown of Former Eagles

Just five days later, on October 29, First Take will set up at Delaware State University, ahead of one of the most intriguing storylines of the season. Michael Vick’s Norfolk State team will face Delaware State, led by new head coach DeSean Jackson. The two were teammates with the Philadelphia Eagles, and their matchup at Lincoln Financial Field provides the perfect stage for an HBCU coaching battle with national implications.



The buildup to this contest not only puts Michael Vick back in the spotlight but also showcases how HBCU football continues to attract high-profile figures. For fans of both pro and college football, this game offers crossover appeal like never before.

Closing Out at Bethune-Cookman

The fall schedule concludes on November 20 at Bethune-Cookman University ahead of the Florida Blue Classic. Known for its proud football tradition and legendary band, Bethune-Cookman represents another cornerstone of HBCU culture. The stop ensures First Take’s tour covers multiple regions of the HBCU landscape, from the Mid-Atlantic to the Deep South.

ESPN Elevating HBCUs on the National Stage

For Stephen A. Smith, who often speaks passionately about his own HBCU experience, this expanded schedule is more than television programming. It’s a celebration of historically Black colleges and their role in shaping sports, culture, and leadership. By featuring Michael Vick’s debut, DeSean Jackson’s coaching rise, and iconic HBCU classics, First Takesignals a growing national investment in stories that matter to HBCU communities.

With football legends on the sidelines and First Take on campus, fall 2025 promises to be a season where HBCUs take center stage like never before.