Former HBCU HC Leads FBS School First Bowl Bid Since 2019

Former Florida A&M (FAMU) head football coach Willie Simmons is proving once again why he’s one of the brightest coaching minds connected to the HBCU football landscape. In just his first season at Florida International University (FIU), Simmons has led the FBS program to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019—a dramatic turnaround for a program that hasn’t posted a winning season since 2018.

Strategic Jump

This rise shouldn’t surprise anyone who followed Simmons during his run at FAMU. As the Rattlers’ leader, he delivered their first Celebration Bowl championship in 2023, cementing his legacy in Tallahassee. After the title season, Simmons made the unexpected—but strategic—jump to Duke University, where he served as the Blue Devils’ running backs coach in 2024.

While he valued the experience, he always had the heart of a head coach. When FIU called, he didn’t hesitate. Returning to the state of Florida for the 2025 season, Simmons inherited a program in need of identity, stability, and belief. He delivered on all three in year one.

FIU’s upset win over Jacksonville State officially pushed the Panthers past the bowl-eligibility mark. Securing their highest win total since their 9–4 campaign in 2018. The Panthers didn’t just reach a milestone — they made the declaration that the Willie Simmons era has arrived.

After the win, Simmons’ emotions were on high. “Amazing! Blessed… Thankful… Thankful for the guys, great group of guys to coach,” he said when asked how he felt about the breakthrough moment.

Future Bright

For a first-year head coach to engineer such a drastic turnaround is rare. For Simmons to do it while transitioning back into head-coaching duties makes it even more impressive. His blend of HBCU-rooted discipline, cultural awareness, and modern offensive approach seems to have resonated in the FIU locker room.

If you’re an FIU fan, you have every reason to be thrilled. If you follow HBCU football, Simmons’ continued success is further proof that HBCU coaching talent belongs on the national stage.

Year one has already exceeded expectations. And with Simmons at the helm, the Panthers’ trajectory is pointed sharply upward.