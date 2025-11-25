HBCU Football: All-MEAC 2025 teams, awards

The HBCU football landscape took center stage once again as the MEAC released its 2025 All-MEAC Football Teams, celebrating the top performers and defining storylines from one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory. Voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, the selections highlight the rising parity and star power across North Carolina Central, Delaware State, South Carolina State, Morgan State, and Howard.

North Carolina Central led the way with 12 First Team selections, showcasing the depth that propelled it into the national conversation. Delaware State followed with six First Team honorees after its best season in more than a decade, while South Carolina State, coming off another championship run, placed five. Morgan State and Howard each had two First Team players, further reflecting the balance within the HBCU-rich MEAC.

Alongside the All-MEAC teams, the conference announced its specialty award winners—three individuals whose performances set the tone for the 2025 season.

Roger Smith Named Offensive Lineman of the Year

South Carolina State’s Roger Smith earned the MEAC’s top offensive line honor for the second straight season, anchoring a front that powered 5,050 yards of total offense. Under Smith’s leadership, S.C. State led the conference in passing offense and ranked among the top 20 nationally in total offense. His four MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards reflect the consistency that made him one of the most dominant linemen in all of HBCU football.

Raymond Moore III Named Rookie of the Year

Morgan State freshman quarterback Raymond Moore III delivered one of the most electrifying debut seasons in the HBCU landscape. Moore threw for 1,049 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 414 yards and six more scores. His dual-threat capability earned him six Rookie of the Week honors and placed him among the finalists for the Jerry Rice Award, given annually to the top freshman in FCS football.

Chennis Berry Edges DeSean Jackson for Coach of the Year

South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry earned MEAC Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a 9–3 record, a perfect 5–0 conference slate, and a second straight league title. Berry remains undefeated in MEAC play (10–0) since taking over the program, guiding the Bulldogs to consecutive Cricket Celebration Bowl appearances and re-establishing S.C. State as a force in HBCU football.

Berry secured the award despite stiff competition from Delaware State’s DeSean Jackson, who engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in the HBCU world. Jackson led the Hornets to an 8–4 record in his first season—transforming a long-struggling program and earning national recognition as a finalist for the 2025 Eddie Robinson Award for FCS Coach of the Year. His rise placed Delaware State firmly back on the map and made Berry’s selection even more significant.

Some of the top players in HBCU football

Quarterback Walker Harris (N.C. Central), running backs Marquis Gillis and James Jones (Delaware State), and receivers Chauncey Spikes (NCCU) and Jordan Smith (S.C. State) headline a deep and talented First Team offense. On defense, stars like Michael Lunz II and Jordan Franklin (S.C. State), Blanche Gold (Morgan State), and Erick Hunter (Morgan State) formed a formidable core.

Fans can find the complete Second Team list on the conference’s official site. With rising stars, veteran dominance, and award-worthy performances, the 2025 All-MEAC selections reinforce the strength and cultural impact of HBCU football.