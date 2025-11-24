HBCU Celebrates First Winning Football Season in Over 25 Years

Texas Southern University ended its 2025 HBCU football season with a major milestone. The Tigers secured their first winning season in more than 25 years and capped the year with a strong 24–7 win over Alabama A&M.

A Rebuild That Finally Turned the Corner

Under second-year head coach Chris Dishman, Texas Southern climbed above .500 for the first time since 2000. Dishman took over a challenging rebuild, as the HBCU program entered the year with only 28 winning seasons in 78 years of existence. This season changed the tone. TSU beat Alabama A&M for the first time since 2016 and celebrated its first home win of the year.

Defense and the Run Game Set the Tone

Texas Southern controlled the ground game from the start. The Tigers rushed for more than 200 yards and held Alabama A&M to only 121 rushing yards. Their defense also created steady pressure, collecting four sacks and limiting the Bulldogs through the air.

TSU clinches its first winning season since 2000 with the win over Alabama A&M. pic.twitter.com/PNVsfSlkfH — HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) November 23, 2025

A Season Filled With Swings and Turnarounds

The 2025 season delivered its share of ups and downs. It opened with a heartbreaking 22–21 loss to Prairie View A&M, followed by two more setbacks against out-of-conference opponents. Still, the Tigers stayed focused. Texas Southern answered with a four-game winning streak that included key SWAC victories over Grambling State and Arkansas–Pine Bluff.

The momentum dipped again with losses to Alabama State and Alcorn State, yet the Tigers refused to fade.

A Strong Finish That Sealed History

Coach Dishman’s approach paid off late in the year. Texas Southern closed with wins over Southern University and Alabama A&M, securing the long-awaited winning season fans had been hoping to see.

Former Houston Oilers All-Pro Cris Dishman is set to make his coaching debut on Aug. 31.

This 2025 campaign marked a major turning point. It proved that the storied HBCU football program is in stable hands. In only two seasons, Dishman has rebuilt the Tigers with leadership, consistency, and a true winning culture.

Texas Southern’s breakthrough year delivered more than wins. It sent a message: the Tigers are back and ready to compete as a legit threat for the future in the SWAC.