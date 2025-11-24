Atlanta-area HS finalists for Red Lobster Band of The Year revealed

The road to Atlanta has officially narrowed, and the field for ESPN’s Red Lobster Band of the Year High School division now features two powerhouse programs representing metro Atlanta. Westlake High School of Fulton County and New Manchester High School of Douglas County have emerged as the final two competitors following the withdrawal of Jonesboro High School, the defending champion from Clayton County.

Jonesboro had been well-positioned to contend for another deep run, but the program elected to withdraw from BOTY consideration due to a previously scheduled international performance trip to London. While their departure shakes up the competitive landscape, Jonesboro leaves the season with high praise and another top-tier showing on the national stage.

Their withdrawal opens the door for two of the region’s most consistent and dynamic programs to represent the Atlanta area on one of the biggest platforms in high school marching band performance.

New Manchester will make its debut in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta abuzz

Westlake High School, the No. 1-ranked program this season, enters the finals with strong momentum and back-to-back months atop the cumulative rankings. Known for showmanship, musical clarity, and one of the strongest auxiliary units in the country, Westlake has become a symbol of excellence not just in Fulton County but across the entire Atlanta region.

New Manchester High School, the Mighty Marching Jaguars, continues to rise under the leadership of Alabama State University alumnus Director Lebarron McWhorter. Representing Douglas County, New Manchester has built a reputation for high-energy performances and elite visual design—qualities that have positioned them as a legitimate contender for the Red Lobster Band of the Year crown.

As the high school finalists prepare for the final stage, all eyes now turn toward Atlanta, where the culminating performances on Dec. 12 will help determine which program will be crowned the next Red Lobster Band of the Year champion.