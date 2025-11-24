HBCU coaches up for top FCS coach award

The 2025 Eddie Robinson Award finalists have been announced, and two HBCU head coaches — DeSean Jackson of Delaware State and Tremaine Jackson of Prairie View A&M — stand tall among the nation’s elite. Their inclusion on the 15-coach shortlist underscores not only their programs’ remarkable turnarounds but also the continued impact of HBCU leadership on the national FCS stage.

Named after Grambling State legend Eddie Robinson, the award honors the national coach of the year in Division I FCS football. Since its creation in 1987, the award has celebrated some of the top coaching minds in the sport. The 2025 list spans all 13 FCS conferences, yet the two Jacksons represent a powerful storyline for HBCUs everywhere.

For DeSean Jackson, the recognition caps one of the most impressive first-year coaching performances in the country. Taking over a Delaware State program that had long lived near the bottom of the FCS rankings, Jackson engineered an FCS-best seven-win improvement, leading the Hornets to an 8–4 record and a 4–1 finish in the MEAC. Delaware State’s transformation included newfound discipline, explosive playmaking, and a renewed belief within the locker room. Jackson, mentored by Deion Sanders and a former Cal standout, proved that his vision translates quickly — and convincingly — to the college sidelines.

Prairie View A&M’s Tremaine Jackson, meanwhile, delivered instant results in the SWAC West. In his first season, he guided the Panthers to a 9–3 record and a 7–1 conference mark, securing the program’s first SWAC West championship since 2009. PVAMU’s physical identity, defensive resurgence, and commitment to complementary football became the backbone of the turnaround. Jackson’s leadership restored the program’s swagger and positioned Prairie View among the most consistent and disciplined units in the conference.

HBCU coaches continue to push forward

Both Jacksons now join a finalist field that includes undefeated teams, playoff-bound powerhouses, and some of the nation’s most respected coaches. The winner will be selected by a national voting panel and announced on December 4, with formal recognition coming at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Show on January 3 in Nashville.

Regardless of who ultimately claims the trophy, the presence of DeSean Jackson and Tremaine Jackson reinforces how deeply HBCU programs continue to shape the broader FCS landscape. Their success puts a national spotlight on the talent, innovation, and leadership emerging from HBCU football — and shows once again that the legacy of Eddie Robinson lives on through coaches who elevate their teams, their campuses, and the culture.