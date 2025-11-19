HBCU parts ways with coach after 10 seasons

Langston University has become the latest HBCU to make a major football coaching change. The school announced that head coach Quinton Morgan will not return after 10 seasons. This move follows recent resignations at Winston-Salem State and Savannah State, signaling an active offseason across the HBCU landscape.

A Decade of Leadership Comes to an End

Director of Athletics Donnita Rogers thanked Morgan for his long service.

“We would like to thank Coach Morgan for his service, dedication and commitment to Langston University for the past 10 years serving as head coach,” Rogers said.

Morgan first joined the staff in 2006 and moved through several roles. Eventually, he was promoted to head coach in December 2015. During his tenure, he posted a 68–33 record. His conference record was even stronger at 59–23. As a result, he leaves as one of the most successful coaches in school history.

Highlights From the Morgan Era

Morgan’s teams produced some of Langston University’s best modern seasons. The Lions made the NAIA Football Championship Series Opening Round in both 2017 and 2018. They also won three straight conference titles from 2017 through 2019. Because of these accomplishments, Morgan ranks second all-time in wins behind C.F. “Zip” Gayles, who led the program for nearly three decades.

This coaching change comes during a busy period for HBCU programs. Winston-Salem State head coach Robert Massey resigned earlier in November. Shortly after, Savannah State head coach Aaron Kelton also stepped down. As a result, several schools are now searching for new leadership at the same time. The trend reflects shifting expectations, increased competition, and growing pressure to produce immediate results.

What Comes Next for NAIA HBCU program

Langston University will begin a national search for its next head coach right away. The timing is important. The early recruiting window is approaching, and roster movement around the NAIA is accelerating. Because of this, the school hopes to move quickly while still finding the right long-term fit.

The Lions have a strong football foundation. However, the next head coach will face high expectations. With steady support from alumni and the wider HBCU community, Langston University aims to build on Morgan’s success and open a new chapter for the program.