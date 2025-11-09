WSSU, Robert Massey parting ways

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) announced today that Head Football Coach Robert Massey will step down from his position, effective December 31, 2025.

Massey is 25-34 at WSSU and 41-78 overall. He led the program to just one winning season in six, going 7-3 in 2024. He was the first WSSU coach that did not win at least two CIAA titles since Cleo Wallace (1969-1976).

Massey informed the institution of his decision to resign. He will continue to lead the team through December and will support transition planning to ensure continuity in player development, recruiting, and program operations.

“Coach Massey has served our student-athletes with dedication and care,” said Chancellor Bonita J. Brown. “We are grateful for his leadership and for the positive impact he has had on Rams Football.”

During his tenure, Massey invested in strengthening recruiting pipelines, enhancing day-to-day operations, and developing student-athlete support structures.

“Athletics is about more than competition; it’s about helping young people discover who they can become,” said Massey. “I am proud of the student-athletes I’ve been able to coach and the culture we built together. WSSU will always have a special place in my heart.”

Work will begin immediately to identify the university’s next head football coach. While the search is underway, the football program will continue normal operations. Position coaches and administrative staff will oversee daily activities.

“Our commitment to our student-athletes is unwavering,” said Interim Director of Athletics Eric Burns, “We will ensure stability throughout this transition and continue to support our players academically, personally, and athletically.”