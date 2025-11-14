Dynasty Loading: Virginia Union?

The 2025 HBCU football season has one headline anyone paying attention already knows: Virginia Union is one win away from a CIAA three-peat.

The Panthers ran through conference play again, sitting a single victory from becoming the first team in more than three decades to win three straight titles — and the only active CIAA program with two dynastic eras.

That’s big-time territory.

Union doesn’t win by fooling anyone. No trick plays. No triple-reverse flea-flicker nonsense. They line up, run downhill, and dare you to stay in front of them.

When Jada Byers left, the offense didn’t fall off. Curtis Allen stepped up and kept the “RBU” nickname alive.

Quarterback RJ Rosales runs the show like a coach’s dream — calm, smart, and unbothered.

Union’s formula is simple: be tougher, more disciplined, and more physical than whoever’s in front of you.

Selective in the Portal — Not Shopping the Whole Aisle

Yes, Union uses the transfer portal, but they don’t live in it. Parker brings in the guys who fit — not the guys with the biggest stats page.

Some key transfer portal additions:

Zyaire Tart , DB, from Lincoln University (PA)

Tart DB, from Lincoln University (PA) Christian Aiken, DL, from Pace University

Jamal Tinsley, DB, from Shaw University

That’s targeted recruiting, not a roster overhaul. Each one stepped into a role that mattered — especially because of what Union lost.

The Real Story: The D1 Exodus

Here’s the part that deserves real perspective.

Virginia Union lost 11 starters to Division I programs.

Not walk-ons. Not backups. Starters.

Player New School Level Reginald Vick Jr. Wake Forest FBS William Davis West Virginia FBS Justin Royes UCF FBS Mike Jones Kennesaw State FBS Muheem McCargo Ball State FBS Raylyn Manley Austin Peay FCS Shamar Graham Towson FCS Jalen Mayo Stephen F. Austin FCS Alexandre Lafontant Campbell FCS Marcus Johnson Delaware State FCS Malik Sanders Morgan State FCS

Let’s be clear:

Most CIAA teams don’t survive losing ELEVEN starters to D1.

Normally that kind of attrition ends a championship window. It sends you into a rebuild year, maybe two.

Union didn’t rebuild anything. They just kept winning.

This three-peat isn’t impressive “for HBCU football.”

It’s impressive in college football, period.

Defense Took the Biggest Hits — and Still Dominated

The defense was hit hardest by the D1 departures — especially the secondary and the edge rush.

Yet somehow, this year’s defense might be better.

Union leads the CIAA in scoring defense, sacks, and turnovers.

Lamumba Howard and Jason Mitchell became leaders overnight, and Union’s defensive identity never faded.

That’s coaching. That’s culture. That’s buy-in.

The Company They’re About to Join

If Virginia Union wins the title, here’s the company they’ll be in:

Team Years Titles Notes Morgan State 1966–69 4 The standard. Hampton 1992–94 3 Left after the run. Virginia Union 1981–83 3 The Bailey dynasty. Bowie State 2018–21 3 of 4 A modern dynasty; only COVID broke the streak.

Union would be the first since Hampton to complete the three-peat — and the only active member to do it twice.

Everbody Knows Almost Doesn’t Count

WSSU is the almost-dynasty people forget too easily.

Four titles in six years. Two separate back-to-back runs. And a cancelled 2013 title game that probably cost them a three-peat.

They deserve credit — and Union is trying to do what even those Ram squads couldn’t finish.

Why It Matters

A three-peat in today’s transfer-heavy era is rare. Doing it after losing 11 Division I-level starters is borderline unheard of.

This isn’t luck. It’s a program built on structure, development, and a clear identity.

If Union wins Saturday, they’re not just champions — they’re the next great HBCU dynasty in the CIAA.

And this one will carry weight because it wasn’t supposed to happen.