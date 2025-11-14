HBCU Football: Is Morgan State snake-Bitten?

Morgan State is 1–9, but you wouldn’t know it from how HBCU coaches describe the Bears — especially Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson, who just beat them in a two-point grinder. Speaking on the MEAC Weekly Coaches Call, Jackson said, “They fought us tough. Morgan State’s defense is one of the toughest defenses we’ve faced all year. They did a great job and made it a stressful game mentally and physically.”

That is not the language coaches use for an overmatched team.

That is the language coaches use for a problem.

And it’s the reason Morgan State might be the best 1–9 team in FCS football.

A Defense Playing With HBCU Pride

Against Delaware State, Morgan State shut down one of the most explosive rushing attacks in the MEAC. After DSU’s 69-yard opening touchdown, the Bears controlled the line and dictated the tempo.

“Outside of that first drive, our defense did a great job bottling up the run,” Bears head coach Damon Wilson said on the MEAC call.

The Bears held the Hornets under 120 rushing yards — something few teams have managed. Even with offensive inconsistency, Morgan State put itself in position to win the game in the final seconds with a field goal that pushed wide right.

What happened afterward mattered more.

“I saw our guys put their arms around Alex immediately,” Wilson said. “That’s what it’s all about. The initial reaction was frustration, but the next reaction was to lift up their teammate.”

That moment — in the rain, after another heartbreak — speaks louder than the loss.

A Team Hurt by Breaks — Not by Belief

Nothing about Morgan State’s effort resembles a 1–9 team. The Bears have lost five games on the last play or final score. They’ve started a quarterback who entered the year as QB4. They’ve battled through offensive line injuries and special teams swings that turned wins into losses.

But they have not folded.

“There’s no shortcut to the process,” Wilson said on the MEAC call. “We evaluate all year long, but we want to send the seniors out the right way. Some of these guys won’t play again after this.”

Morgan State doesn’t have a culture problem. It has a timing problem.

Morgan State’s season reflects a familiar truth across HBCU football: culture, identity, and belief often show up before the wins do. Wilson’s comments highlight a program built on resilience and accountability — the foundation of every successful HBCU team.

A Tough Year That Shows the Heart of an HBCU Program

The Bears have:

pushed top MEAC contenders to the wire,

shown legitimate defensive growth,

leaned on young talent gaining valuable experience,

and displayed unity that mirrors the spirit of HBCU athletics.

In this league, teams often rise culture-first. Morgan State feels like one of them — a team building the right habits, the right heart, and the right foundation before the breakthrough season arrives.

The record tells one story.

The effort tells a better one.

Morgan State is much closer to winning than the standings show.